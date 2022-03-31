A Conscious Clothing Brand Spreads Hope for Phoenix

PHOENIX, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hope is there, you just have to open your eyes to see it." LaRoie S. Davis was raised in a family-oriented neigborhood in South Phoenix that has seen its fair share of challenges over the years. Though hard times and challenges continued, it was through his faith in God that he realized there was a purpose to life. Despite his circumstances, he always had hope. Today, he continues to be fueled by the value of our individual purpose. Through this, and the success he achieved in life, he was inspired to launch the conscious clothing company Small Give Big Hope. The goal of the clothing brand is to spread the message that you, the community, and your faith matters.
The Davis Community Wellness Foundation (DCWF) is hosting a private fundraising event to introduce the new brand. With conscious thought-provoking designs, the Small Give Big Hope merchandise funds DCWF's Mission: to foster hope in communities affected by challenging circumstances, through support, education and awareness.
The invite-only launch event will be held at the Heritage at Sportsman's Park in Glendale on April 9, 2022 at 6:00pm, and features a cocktail hour, dinner, runway show and fireworks.
LaRoie S. Davis, founder of the foundation, says, "This brand has a message for everyone, and the Davis Community Wellness Foundation has a vision to empower communities to find hope and build resilience.
Through collaborative efforts with community leaders and organizations, this Phoenix-bred social enterprise will provide assistance to those looking for a glimmer of hope, freedom, and purpose.
Local media are invited to attend the event and can RSVP their attendance by emailing Cheryl James via the contact information above.
Small Give Big Hope is the fundraising initiative of Davis Community Wellness Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, empowering communities to find hope and build resilience. We design apparel to raise awareness of, and attention to, a lifestyle of action and opportunities for a better life. We believe in dreaming beyond your current limitations, and then taking the steps to make that a reality. When you make a purchase, you join a movement. Purchase merchandise and learn more at www.SmallGiveBigHope.com.
