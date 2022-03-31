Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call Details

TSX: WEF
VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Western Forest Products Inc. WEF ("Western" or the "Company") first quarter 2022 financial and operating results will be released on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Western will host its first quarter 2022 analyst conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. PDT (3:00 p.m. EDT).
Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's first quarter 2022 results followed by a question and answer session with the analyst community.
To join the conference call, dial:
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-952-5114
From Toronto: 416-340-2217
Passcode: 3466690#
To access the instant replay of the call, dial:
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053
From Toronto: 905-694-9451
Passcode: 1910899#
The instant replay will be available until June 5, 2022 at 8:59 p.m. PDT (11:59 p.m. EDT).
About Western Forest Products Inc.
Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.0 billion board feet from seven sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.
