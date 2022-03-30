South Staffs Water Selects Copperleaf to Optimize Investment Planning through Price Reviews and AMP Periods

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. CPLF ("Copperleaf" or "the Company") announces the selection of its decision analytics solution by South Staffs Water to streamline its Asset Investment Planning and Management (AIPM) processes. South Staffs Water supplies water services to 1.3 million customers in England and is the fifth UK-based water company to partner with Copperleaf.

The Copperleaf H2O Solution will enable South Staffs Water to optimise its portfolio planning process during the current Asset Management Planning (AMP) period and support business plan development and delivery during the next regulatory price review (PR24). The Copperleaf solution provides access to AIPM best practices designed specifically to meet the needs of the water industry and aligned with UK regulator Ofwat's performance commitments and outcome delivery incentives (ODIs).

Implementation of the Copperleaf H2O Solution and the Copperleaf Value Framework will enable South Staffs Water to evaluate different value measures such as benefits, risk mitigation, and delivery of performance commitments on a common economic scale. It will also support reporting against the six capitals to help South Staffs Water align decision-making criteria with its responsibility to customers and the environment.

"We look forward to working with Copperleaf to further enhance our asset investment planning processes by being able to optimise investment plans at both an asset and portfolio level. Having the ability to generate different what-if scenarios will also provide greater business agility," stated Jared McGivern, Asset Manager at South Staffs Water. "With the Copperleaf solution, we will be able to consider how our assets will perform throughout the next regulatory period, enabling the regulatory submission to be built based on both analysis of our assets and a top-down view of how the plan will be delivered."

Caroline Cooper, Strategy and Regulation Director at South Staffs Water added, "A robust approach to business planning is vital for a successful outcome at PR24. It's a critical step to delivering a robust plan that delivers value to our customers, the environment, and our stakeholders. The Copperleaf H2O Solution will also enable us to track performance, ensuring our commitments can be delivered and the risk of penalties minimised."

"We are excited to be working with South Staffs Water to further improve their asset investment decision making," said Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director for Copperleaf in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). "Our solution includes a business-ready core configuration geared towards the water sector. This will enable a rapid start for PR24 planning and provide a consistent approach to investment decision making for everyday portfolio management."

About South Staffs Water

South Staffs Water supplies high quality drinking water to approximately 1.3 million people and approximately 35,000 commercial customers over 1,500 km2 in the West Midlands, South Staffordshire, South Derbyshire, North Warwickshire, and North Worcestershire areas. The Company consistently achieves its twin objectives of delivering high levels of customer service and low charges.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf CPLF provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

