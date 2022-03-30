Wealth Enhancement Group Joins Forces with Financial Management Concepts, a Fee-Only RIA with More Than $188 Million in Client Assets

Addition of the Central Florida Firm Raises Wealth Enhancement Group's Total Client Assets to more than $55.6 Billion

MINNEAPOLIS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm, today announced the acquisition of Financial Management Concepts, located in the Orlando suburb of Winter Springs, Fla. Led by founder and President, Brian Fricke, CFP, the firm oversees more than $188 million in client assets. With this latest partnership, Wealth Enhancement Group builds on its growth momentum, raising total client assets to more than $55.6 billion.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "Brian has built an incredible business over 31 years in helping private clients close to retirement, or already retired, develop financial plans that address their top fear — running out of money. In addition to running a strong practice, Brian is the author of two books and currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the LCMS Foundation and the New Smyrna Beach Fire Pension Board. We're proud to add Financial Management Concepts to our ever-growing roster of high-quality RIAs and look forward to years of collaboration."

Financial Management Concepts, founded in 1991 with a small group of private clients, has grown by focusing on retirement planning, income distribution strategies and low lifetime tax tactics. The firm also helps clients navigate the financial complexities surrounding the care of aging parents. They are dedicated to helping clients pursue a flexible retirement — doing what they want, when they want.

"We built our business on the concept that retirement can be a very emotional and stressful time for clients. Our process has helped guide our clients on when they can retire, how much they can spend and what they can leave behind, " Mr. Fricke said. "Wealth Enhancement Group understands our unique approach and will allow us the flexibility to continue our philosophy. I'm excited to partner with a firm that has the culture, resources and support we need to attain our growth objectives and continue defining our own success."

Jim Cahn, Wealth Enhancement Group's Chief Investments & Business Development Officer, added: "An RIA of Financial Management Concepts' caliber has plenty of options. The fact that Brian and his team chose Wealth Enhancement Group is a testament to the strength of our value proposition of enabling financial advisors to build their business, operate more efficiently and serve clients more effectively. We're excited to start this new relationship with such a highly respected firm."

Upon the closing of the transaction on March 31, Mr. Fricke will serve as Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is a Greater Minneapolis-based independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group serves clients nationwide. Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $54.9 billion in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 2/28/2022. Financial Management Concepts had over $188 million in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 10/15/2021. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Financial Management Concepts, Wealth Enhancement Group expects to have over $55.6 billion in client brokerage, advisory and trust assets as of March 31,2022.

Media Contacts

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4864

jkuo@haventower.com or dcutler@haventower.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wealth-enhancement-group-joins-forces-with-financial-management-concepts-a-fee-only-ria-with-more-than-188-million-in-client-assets-301511955.html

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement Group