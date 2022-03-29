Greenberg Traurig's Jeffery M. Chiow to Present Government Contracts Bid Protest Webinar

Jeffery M. Chiow, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's Government Contracts & Projects Practice in Washington, D.C., will host a webinar titled "Level Set on Bid Protests" for the Public Contracting Institute. The webinar will take place March 30 at 2 p.m. and will be free for viewers.

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeffery M. Chiow, shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's Government Contracts & Projects Practice in Washington, D.C., will host a webinar titled "Level Set on Bid Protests" for the Public Contracting Institute. The webinar will take place March 30 at 2 p.m. and will be free for viewers.

In this season during which government contractors submit proposals and await award decisions, Chiow will discuss bid protests, when they should be used, and how they should be litigated. He will address short protest timelines, awardee intervention, and key legal and business considerations for those who must make go/no-go protest decisions. The webinar is a preview of the Public Contracting Institute's four-part series focused on bid protests, according to its website.

Chiow represents clients in litigation and government investigations related to government contracts and has handled hundreds of federal and state bid protests, many with hundreds of millions of dollars at stake. He has deep experience in the aerospace and defense sectors, as well as cybersecurity, technology services contracting, and schedule contracting. Chiow also helps government contractors to develop tailored strategies for addressing complex business, legal, and regulatory issues. In particular, he is has wide-ranging experience in the constantly evolving area of cybersecurity, including compliance with the Department of Defense's cyber and supply chain requirements and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification initiative and related investigations and disclosures.

