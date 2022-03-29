Camden Property Trust Set to Join S&P 500; Matador Resources to Join S&P MidCap 400; Vir Biotechnology to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Camden Property Trust CPT will replace People's United Financial Inc. PBCT in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Matador Resources Co. MTDR will replace Camden Property Trust in the S&P MidCap 400 and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR will replace Matador Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4. S&P 500 constituent M&T Bank Corp. MTB is acquiring People's United Financial in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 4.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
April 4, 2022
S&P 500
Addition
Camden Property Trust
CPT
Real Estate
S&P 500
Deletion
People's United Financial
PBCT
Financials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Matador Resources
MTDR
Energy
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Camden Property Trust
CPT
Real Estate
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Vir Biotechnology
VIR
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Matador Resources
MTDR
Energy
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global SPGI, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.