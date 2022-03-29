Bullseye Event Group Announces the Basketball Championship VIP Tailgates for Final Four and National Championship Games In New Orleans

Bullseye Event Group announced today that they will be hosting an all-inclusive VIP Tailgate on Saturday, April 2 and Monday April 4 prior to the basketball games at Caesars Superdome. Tickets are on sale now at https://bullseyeeventgroup.com.

NEW ORLEANS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bullseye Event Group announced today that they will be hosting an all-inclusive VIP Tailgate on Saturday, April 2 and Monday April 4 prior to the basketball games at Caesars Superdome. Tickets are on sale now at https://bullseyeeventgroup.com.

Catering the Bullseye Championship Tailgate will be the award winning chef and Food Network celebrity chef, Aaron May, known as one of the best caterers in the United States. The menu will include local favorites like shrimp & grits and etouffee as well as a prime rib carving station, various types of sliders and desserts.

Basketball Tailgate Features:

Buy a tailgate ticket and receive a $125 free bet with Caesars Sportsbook. We are betting you will like our tailgate, you bet and cover your expenses.

free bet with Caesars Sportsbook. We are betting you will like our tailgate, you bet and cover your expenses. Located NEXT TO Caesars Superdome @ the Benson Tower (5th floor, overlooking Champions Square)

Music Headliner DJ Digital

Open, top-shelf cocktail bar

Open beer and wine bars featuring bottled beer and bottled wine.

Open three hours prior to tipoff ( Saturday, April 2nd 2-5 pm & Monday, April 4th 5-8 pm

& Food Network Celebrity Chef Aaron May created premium buffet

created premium buffet Refreshments.

All ages are welcome.

Climate controlled lounge seating with soft leather couches inside, outdoor patio overlooks Champions Square

"The Basketball VIP Tailgate gives basketball fans a pre-game experience typically seen on football weekends. High caliber food, open bar, DJ all with dramatic views of Caesars Superdome so you can get ready to cheer your team on," says Bullseye Event Group CEO, Kyle Kinnett.

Menu to include:

Slider bar

Meat District Sliders, sharp cheddar cheese and grilled onion

Fried Chicken with grain mustard slaw on Hawaiian roll

Crab Cake Slider with Pickle chip, Smoked Tomato Tartar Sauce

Mini Muffulettas with Homemade Olive Salad

Local Favorites

New Orleans Barbecued Shrimp & Grits

Chicken Étouffée

Vegetarian Red Beans & rice

Farmers Market

Fresh Vegetable Cups with green Goddess Dip

Romaine and mixed green salad bar with fresh local produce and housemade dressings

Artisan meat and cheese charcuterie boards

Carving station

Herb crusted prime rib

Creole mustard, horseradish and Au jus on side

Dessert

Beignet bread pudding bar

Praline, caramel and vanilla ice creamdd the menu we are serving

For further details and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://bullseyeeventgroup.com

THE BULLSEYE BASKETBALL VIP TAILGATE DATES

When: Saturday, April 2, 2:00-5:00 CST & Monday, April 4, 5:00 – 8:00 CST

Where: Benson Tower, 5th Floor

About Bullseye Event Group:

Bullseye Event Group has earned a reputation as being an industry leader in event hospitality prior to some of the biggest sporting events in the United States. Best described as "culinary events," Bullseye's official VIP events offer the opportunity to both see and be seen by some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sporting industries. They work in an official capacity with multiple NFL teams, NBA Teams and Universities as the official events and travel partner, the hospitality partner or tailgate partner. The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Pelicans, Ohio State, Northwestern, Michigan and Indiana University. To learn more about Bullseye Event Group, visit BullseyeEventGroup.com

Media Contact

Kyle Kinnett, Bullseye Event Group, 317-800-5820, kyle@bullseyeeventgroup.com

SOURCE Bullseye Event Group