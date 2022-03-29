Musick Peeler Bolsters Growing Trusts and Estates Department

LOS ANGELES , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining its successful pattern of hiring leading talent, Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Dennis Huang has joined the firm's Trusts & Estates Department as a Partner in the Los Angeles office.
"We are thrilled to have Dennis join the firm," says Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn. "He has sterling credentials and a well-deserved reputation and will complement our formidable trusts and estates team."
Dennis has extensive experience advising families, individuals and businesses on the tax-efficient accumulation, preservation and transfer of assets. His practice includes estate and gift planning for domestic and international clients, charitable giving and probate and trust administration. He has considerable experience advising both domestic and international clients on tax planning matters, including planning and implementing strategies to minimize global taxation, and advising families on inbound investment into the United States. Dennis also advises clients on sophisticated planning issues for family businesses, including structuring and implementing intra-family sales, buy-sell agreements, family office planning and business succession planning.
Active in his community and profession, he is a member of the California Lawyers Association, National Asian Pacific American Bar Association, and the Los Angeles Chinese Chamber of Commerce.
About Musick Peeler
Founded in 1954, MusickPeeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.
