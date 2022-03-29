Grand Opening this weekend for new Lewes Community Anchors Run

Insight Homes is proud to be introducing a brand new Community in Lewes, De Anchors Run, while showcasing a brand new floorplan, The Peterman II.
LEWES, Del., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insight Homes welcomes everyone to stop in on April 2nd and 3rd, for our Grand Opening of Anchors Run community as well as tour the brand new floor plan The Peterman II, between Noon and 3:00 pm each day. Anchors Run is a new 265 Homesite community located in Lewes De and the desired Cape Henlopen School District. This community will have resort-style amenities, including a 4,000 sq ft clubhouse with pool and splash park, lawn care, and only 7 miles to the beach.
After touring the new floor plan The Peterman II, you can also go on a "Hard Hat" tour of a home in construction. There you will learn and see for yourself why only Insight Homes has been recognized and awarded multiple years by The United States Department of Energy for our building science, The Building and Remodeler Association of Delaware, and builder of the year for Green Builder Magazine.
With several exciting new projects on the horizon, Insight Homes urges consumers to keep checking their website http://www.itsjustabetterhouse.com to stay up to date.
Media Contact
Debbi Brunner, Insight Homes, 3022422622, dbrunner@insightde.com
SOURCE Insight Homes
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.