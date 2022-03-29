Grand Opening this weekend for new Lewes Community Anchors Run

Insight Homes is proud to be introducing a brand new Community in Lewes, De Anchors Run, while showcasing a brand new floorplan, The Peterman II.

LEWES, Del., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insight Homes welcomes everyone to stop in on April 2nd and 3rd, for our Grand Opening of Anchors Run community as well as tour the brand new floor plan The Peterman II, between Noon and 3:00 pm each day. Anchors Run is a new 265 Homesite community located in Lewes De and the desired Cape Henlopen School District. This community will have resort-style amenities, including a 4,000 sq ft clubhouse with pool and splash park, lawn care, and only 7 miles to the beach.

After touring the new floor plan The Peterman II, you can also go on a "Hard Hat" tour of a home in construction. There you will learn and see for yourself why only Insight Homes has been recognized and awarded multiple years by The United States Department of Energy for our building science, The Building and Remodeler Association of Delaware, and builder of the year for Green Builder Magazine.

With several exciting new projects on the horizon, Insight Homes urges consumers to keep checking their website http://www.itsjustabetterhouse.com to stay up to date.

