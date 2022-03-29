Insights on the Smart Pills Global Market to 2027 - by Target Area, Disease Indication, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -The "Smart Pills Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart pills market reached a value of US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Smart pills are ingestible medical devices comprising sensors, cameras, patches, and trackers to record various physiological measures. They help in accurate therapy and better diagnostics and monitoring while eliminating the need for invasive procedures. Presently, several manufacturers are coming with innovative variants with advanced batteries and onboard memory. They assist in remote patient monitoring and telemedicine, providing wireless transmission of information in real-time and measuring the effects of the medication.
A considerable rise in the prevalence of cancer and malignant gastrointestinal (GI) disorders represents one of the primary factors driving the demand for smart pills over conventional diagnostic techniques, such as endoscopy. Endoscopy devices are inserted into the patient's esophagus for diagnosis of GI disorders. However, the risk of infection transmission and esophageal tearing is usually high with endoscopes. Consequently, smart pills are widely utilized as they provide multidimensional pictures of the internal parts of the body non-invasively.
Moreover, the growing pediatric population, which is relatively more vulnerable to targeted diseases, along with the emerging trend of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), is promoting the adoption of smart pills to diagnose and treat chronic diseases. Apart from this, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the consequent rise in the demand for telemedicine technologies for remote patient visits are contributing to market growth.
Furthermore, they are employed in the defense and allied industries to monitor the core body temperature of soldiers in real-time. Besides this, market players are investing in research and development (R&D) projects that focus on effective localization, steering, and control of pills. This is projected to expand the applications of smart pills in the future.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being CapsoVision Inc., Check-Cap Ltd., General Electric Company, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation and PENTAX Medical (Hoya Corporation).
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global smart pills market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart pills market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the target area?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the disease indication?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global smart pills market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Smart Pills Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Target Area
6.1 Esophagus
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Small Intestine
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Large Intestine
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Stomach
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Disease Indication
7.1 Esophageal Diseases
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Small Bowel Diseases
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Colon Diseases
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Capsule Endoscopy
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Drug Delivery
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Patient Monitoring
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Hospitals
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Diagnostic Centers
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Research Institutes
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 CapsoVision Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Check-Cap Ltd.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.3 General Electric Company
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 IntroMedic Co. Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Medtronic plc
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Olympus Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 PENTAX Medical (Hoya Corporation)
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxedm9
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
