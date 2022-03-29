Los Angeles Cancer Network Opens New Location in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN) has been providing care for cancer and blood disorders in the Los Angeles community for over three decades and continues to grow. Their newest location will open on March 28, 2022 at 23441 Madison Street, Suite 215, Torrance, California 90505. This will be the practice's tenth center.
Managing partner, Dr. Boris Bagdasarian, stated "keeping patient care close to home is a top priority for our organization. We are excited to be able to offer our world-class care to the South Bay community and look forward to working with the providers in that region."
Board-certified hematologist-oncologist Dr. Arshad Ahad will practice at the new location under LACN leadership to provide patients with the highest quality cancer and blood disorder care. Dr. Ahad earned his Doctor of Medicine degree at Dow Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at New York Medical College and his Hematology-Oncology Fellowship at Tufts University/New England Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dr. Ahad is excited to get to know the community and has practiced in multiple states for more than 20 years, providing care to a diverse patient population throughout his entire career. He speaks multiple languages, including English, Urdu, Punjabi, and Hindi.
"LACN allows me to pursue my passion of providing top-of-the-line, innovative treatment with an individualized approach for my patients, said Dr. Ahad. "LACN is physician-owned and run, but our partnership with OneOncology gives us access to resources that allow us to provide world-class care and remain independent and community oriented. I look forward to working beside some of the best oncologists in the country and becoming acquainted with the Torrance community."
To make an appointment with Dr. Ahad, please call (323) 760-9757.
About Los Angeles Cancer Network:
The mission of The Los Angeles Cancer Network is to provide unparalleled care to each patient that comes through our doors. We offer individualized treatment using the most recent and relevant proven advances in cancer care, curated with deliberation and compassion.
SOURCE Los Angeles Cancer Network
