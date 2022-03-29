Newtopia Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") NEWU NEWUF, a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results in further detail.
To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-3982 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6780 (International) ten minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at newtopia.com/investors.
If you cannot listen to the conference call at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Tuesday, April 19, 2022 which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the passcode 13726826. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.
About Newtopia
Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for risk-bearing entities like large, self-insured employers. As a provider of whole person care, we prevent, slow and reverse the progression of chronic disease while enriching mental health, resilience and overall human performance. Newtopia's programs leverage genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type-2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange NEWU and is quoted in the U.S. on the OTCQB® Venture Market NEWUF. To learn more, visit newtopia.com, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.
SOURCE Newtopia Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
