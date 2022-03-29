The City of Wilton Manors Will Host FREE Spring Fest Family Event Sponsored by the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

WILTON MANORS, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Wilton Manors is leaving the cool weather of winter behind and welcoming the fresh air of springtime with Spring Fest, a free family-friendly event sponsored by the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. Everyone is invited to spring into loads of fun on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hagen Park (2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305).
"Spring Fest is open to kids and adults of all ages," said Mayor Scott Newton. "It's a family-friendly event that is so representative of our small-town feel and I hope everyone will come out and enjoy the morning with their family, friends, and community."
From music and crafts, to magic and pony rides, concessions, and more, Spring Fest will offer a wide range of interactive stations and activities. Free parking will be available in the Hagen Park/City Hall parking lot.
For more information regarding Spring Fest, please contact the City's Leisure Services Department at (954) 390-2130, leisureservices@wiltonmanors.com, or visit https://bit.ly/WMSpringFest2022.
ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS
Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a village in 1947 and incorporated as a city in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.
