Media Advisory - The Government of Canada will make an announcement on online safety

The Government of Canada will make an announcement on its approach to combatting harmful online content
GATINEAU, QC, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, officials from the Department of Canadian Heritage, joined by the Department of Justice, will announce a new expert advisory group on online safety as a next step in developing legislation to address harmful online content.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
EVENT:
Announcement regarding an expert advisory group on online safety
DATE:
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
TIME:
3:30 p.m.
LOCATION:
Sir John A. Macdonald Building 144 Wellington Street, room 200 – La Tribune
Ottawa, Ontario
Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca to request temporary access. A /teleconference line is also available for media who wish to listen to the event:
Dial-in numbers (listen-only):
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-805-7923
Local dial-in number: 613-960-7518
Access Code: 3599126
Media are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes before the start of the press conference.
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
