"Koncert for Kyiv" Organizer Drums of Navarone with The Good, the Bad, and the Funky to Perform Benefit Show April 27 to Aid Ukraine Humanitarian Efforts

Ticket Proceeds to be Donated to UNICEF for Their Work Supporting Children Displaced by War in Ukraine
MINNEAPOLIS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned Afro-Latin funk orchestra Drums of Navarone and other top Twin Cities acts to perform a benefit concert Saturday, April 27 at 7:00 pm at the Granada Theater in Minneapolis to raise funds and awareness for humanitarian efforts to help Ukrainian children displaced by the war. The Drums of Navarone is a Minneapolis-based eight-piece orchestra dedicated to fighting injustice and oppression through the unifying power of music.
"I'm organizing this show to fight tyranny using the tools at my disposal: music," said Will Hutchinson, Drums of Navarone Bandleader. "After all, who does the despot fear more than the artist? This event celebrates our capacity for love, generosity, unity. It is a demonstration that we are better together than apart. It is my – OUR – opportunity to do something concrete to make our better angels manifest in the world. On top of that, it will be an action-packed concert that'll bring some joy in these bewildering times!"
The headline act is the Midwest's premier soul-funk band, The Good, the Bad, and the Funky. Also appearing is the Brazilian drum chorus Batucada do Norte and others TBD.
All ticket proceeds will be donated to UNICEF, an international aid organization focused on children, with emergency response teams in Ukraine. Ticket prices are $28.00 - $160.00. For tickets and show information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/koncert-for-kyiv-with-drums-of-navarone-the-good-the-bad-and-the-funky-tickets-305818831357. The Granada Theater is located at 3022 Hennepin Avenue South in Minneapolis.
About Drums of Navarone:
The Drums of Navarone is an eight-piece Afro-Latin funk orchestra devoted to fighting injustice and oppression through the unifying power of music. The band melds Afro-Latin rhythms with the subversive sounds of funk, jazz, and soul. They make their stand in Minneapolis, the musical Mecca of the Midwest, to help keep Ukraine free.
About The Good, the Bad, and the Funky:
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky is a 10-piece horn band that plays funky party tunes by artists such as Prince, Michael Jackson, and Bruno Mars. GBF has been wowing audiences across the nation for 25 years.
Sponsored by: ubercreative.agency
SOURCE Drums of Navarone
