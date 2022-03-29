Maple Leaf Foods Management Information Circular Now Available

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") MFI today announced that it has filed its 2022 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular (the "Circular") with securities regulators.
The Annual Meeting is scheduled to take place virtually on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. The virtual format allows Maple Leaf Foods to continue to take all prudent precautions to ensure the health and well-being of its employees, shareholders, communities and other stakeholders in the context of COVID-19, while providing shareholders with meaningful online engagement, where they will be able to ask questions and vote in real time by following the instructions provided in the Circular.
Shareholders are encouraged to review the Circular as it contains important information about the Annual Meeting, including the election of directors and the appointment of the Company's auditor. In addition, the Circular provides a detailed description of Maple Leaf Foods' approach to governance and executive compensation.
The Company is again using "Notice and Access" to deliver the Circular and related meeting materials, including its 2021 Annual Financial Statements, by providing Shareholders with notice of availability and access to the materials online at www.mapleleaffoods.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Notice and Access is an environmentally friendly and cost-effective way to distribute these materials since it reduces printing, paper and postage.
Please see below for links to the Notice and the Circular:
Management Information Circular
Shareholders are encouraged to cast their votes early by proxy and to check the Maple Leaf Foods website at www.mapleleaffoods.com for additional information about the Annual Meeting. Instructions for shareholders wishing to request paper copies of any of the materials are included in the Notice.
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.™, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).
SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
