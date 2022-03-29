SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Nielsen Holdings plc

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nielsen Holdings plc ("Nielsen" or the "Company") NLSN in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by a consortium of private equity, led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of Nielsen common stock. The transaction is valued at approximately $16 billion.
Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Nielsen's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $28.00 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Nielsen's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $33 per share, $5.00 above the per-share merger consideration.
