Government of Canada makes key investment to help promote Yukon tourism

CanNor invests $300,000 to support marketing initiatives directed towards Francophone audiences in Quebec

WHITEHORSE, YT, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - COVID-19 has had a significant impact on Canada's tourism sector as travel restrictions, both domestic and international, have led to reduced visits to attractions across the country. That is why the Government of Canada created the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), to support tourism businesses and organizations by investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth, while meeting public health requirements.

The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, and Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $300,000 to support a marketing campaign to promote Yukon tourism opportunities across Quebec.

Led by the Association Franco-Yukonnaise, this campaign will benefit tourism operators across the territory, particularly those who offer products and experiences to Francophones in their mother tongue. As a result, it will boost the Yukon's profile as a destination of choice for Francophones in Canada and beyond.

Throughout the pandemic, tourism businesses have demonstrated their resilience, patience, creativity and adaptability. Tourism is a significant economic driver in the Yukon and will be a key player in the territory's recovery from the pandemic. The Government of Canada, through CanNor, is continuing its support for the industry by providing a new investment in the Yukon's tourism sector. This investment also highlights CanNor's commitment to supporting the vitality and development of official language minority communities across the territories.

"With this investment, we're supporting both the Yukon's tourism industry as well as the broader Francophone community in the territory. As restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted, our government will continue to be there to help the Northern tourism sector prepare to welcome visitors, including Francophones from across the country."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Yukoners represent a unique perspective of Canada, and we are fully committed to supporting their tourism and hospitality sector through these challenging times. This funding will help grow Yukon's visitor economy by showcasing the best they have to offer to Quebecers and Francophone travellers in Canada and beyond by connecting with them through language. It will benefit not only tourism operators, Indigenous business owners, and the local economy; but also showcase the diversity of the Francophone community in Canada."





- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"The Yukon is a vast, beautiful territory with so much to share with both domestic and international travelers. I am pleased that, through the Tourism Relief Fund, we are able to support organizations such as the Association Franco-Yukonnaise who are working diligently to promote tourism opportunities to French-speaking audiences in Quebec and across Canada. We look forward to safely welcoming Quebec tourists to our larger-than-life home in the North."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"Yukon truly is a different world in Canada. Promoting the Yukon in Quebec as a vacation destination also provides business development opportunities for francophone artists and tourism entrepreneurs, and supports the goals of the Yukon Tourism Development Strategy. The Yukon government appreciates Canada's contribution to this initiative."

- The Honourable Ranj Pillai, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Yukon

"We are pleased to receive this funding which will allow us to carry out this marketing campaign. This campaign will provide greater visibility of our beautiful territory's tourist attractions throughout the province of Quebec. We are proud to contribute to the revival of the Yukon tourism industry and to continue our collaboration with the Yukon government. This joint work allows us to preserve domestic tourism in the Yukon, to increase the number of French-speaking tourists throughout the year and also to participate in the development of local tourism businesses. We hope to continue our collaboration with CanNor in the long term."

- Lorraine Taillefer, President of the Association Franco-Yukonnaise

CanNor is investing $300,000 in this two-year project with a further $37,000 investment from the Government of Yukon . This project builds on a previous CanNor investment in a marketing campaign which was completed during the 2019/20 fiscal year.

in this two-year project with a further investment from the Government of . This project builds on a previous CanNor investment in a marketing campaign which was completed during the 2019/20 fiscal year. CanNor funding will support a six-week marketing campaign that leverages materials from Tourism Yukon's new French-language marketing campaign for the Francophone market in Quebec . The campaign will also promote the Yukon as both a winter and summer travel destination, help the AFY develop relationships with the Francophone tourism sector and media as well as support participation in the tourism summit Salon Aventure Plein Air in Montréal, Quebec .

. The campaign will also promote the as both a winter and summer travel destination, help the AFY develop relationships with the Francophone tourism sector and media as well as support participation in the tourism summit in Montréal, . The funding announced today is provided through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF). Administered by Canada's regional development agencies and Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF supports tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth.

regional development agencies and Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF supports tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services to facilitate their future growth. With a budget of $500 million over two years (ending March 31, 2023 ), including a minimum of $50 million specifically dedicated to Indigenous tourism initiatives, and $15 million for national priorities, this fund will position Canada to be a destination of choice as domestic and international travel rebounds.

