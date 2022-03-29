Worldwide Data Center Cooling Industry to 2027 - Featuring Asetek, Black Box and Climaveneta Climate Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center cooling market reached a value of US$ 11.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Data center cooling refers to equipment, techniques and processes employed for maintaining an ideal operating temperature within a data center facility. It assists in transferring heat energy into the external atmosphere and enhancing the overall performance of these facilities by reducing downtime caused by overheating. Moreover, as it is cost-effective, energy-efficient and environment-friendly, data center operators across the globe are adopting these cooling systems. Some of the technologies employed for data center cooling include evaporative cooling, immersion systems, free cooling, calibrated vector cooling (CVC), chilled water systems, direct-to-chip cooling and liquid cooling.
With the rising data center density, numerous organizations are introducing innovative ways for cooling computer systems to improve efficiency and maximize uptime. For instance, Google is employing seawater to maintain the temperature in one of its data centers in Hamina, Finland. This system does not create carbon emissions as it uses cold water for cooling the devices and equipment. Similarly, Facebook is using captured rainwater for cooling data centers.
Moreover, AdeptDC, a smart assistant, depends on machine learning to read CPU and GPU temperatures and aids data center managers in knowing when and how much cooling is needed. Furthermore, governments in various countries are mandating environmental regulations concerning the emission and power consumption efficiency of data center operations. This, in turn, is resulting in the rising demand for eco-friendly data center cooling solutions around the world.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Airedale International Air Conditioning, Asetek, Black Box Corporation, Climaveneta Climate Technologies, Coolcentric, Emerson Electric, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Netmagic, Nortek Air Solutions, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ GmbH and Vertiv, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What is the expected growth rate of the global data center cooling market?
2. What are the key factors driving the global data center cooling market?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center cooling market?
4. What is the breakup of the global data center cooling market based on the solution?
5. What is the breakup of the global data center cooling market based on the services?
6. What is the breakup of the global data center cooling market based on the type of cooling?
7. What is the breakup of the global data center cooling market based on the cooling technology?
8. What is the breakup of the global data center cooling market based on the vertical?
9. What are the key regions in the global data center cooling market?
10. Who are the key players/companies in the global data center cooling market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Data Center Cooling Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Solution
6.1 Air Conditioning
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Chilling Units
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Cooling Towers
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Economizer Systems
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Liquid Cooling Systems
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Control Systems
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Services
7.1 Consulting
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Installation and Deployment
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Maintenance and Support
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Type of Cooling
8.1 Room-Based Cooling
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Row-Based Cooling
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Rack-Based Cooling
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Cooling Technology
9.1 Liquid-Based Cooling
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Air-Based Cooling
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Type of Data Center
10.1 Mid-Sized Data Centers
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Enterprise Data Centers
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Large Data Centers
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Vertical
11.1 BFSI
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 IT and Telecom
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Research and Educational Institutes
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Government and Defense
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Retail
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
11.6 Energy
11.6.1 Market Trends
11.6.2 Market Forecast
11.7 Healthcare
11.7.1 Market Trends
11.7.2 Market Forecast
11.8 Others
11.8.1 Market Trends
11.8.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Airedale International Air Conditioning
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Asetek
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.3 Black Box Corporation
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Climaveneta Climate Technologies
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Coolcentric
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Emerson Electric
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Fujitsu
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Hitachi
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Netmagic
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 Nortek Air Solutions, LLC
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Rittal
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12 Schneider Electric
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13 STULZ GmbH
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.14 Vertiv
16.3.14.1 Company Overview
16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
