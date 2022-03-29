ONEOK to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day

TULSA, Okla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. OKE will participate in investor meetings at the U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day on March 30, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.
ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) OKE is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.
ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.
For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.
For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Analyst Contact:
Megan Patterson
918-561-5325
Media Contact:
Brad Borror
918-588-7582
SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.
