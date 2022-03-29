AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund AWF (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2022.
AB Global High Income Fund
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.64%
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28
1.12%
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.67%
4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.67%
5) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.61%
6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
0.54%
7) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.52%
8) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
0.50%
9) Altice Financing SA 5.75%, 08/15/29
0.49%
10) Vistra Operations Co. LLC 4.375%, 05/01/29
0.47%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Energy
6.74%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.33%
Communications - Media
6.24%
Basic
3.45%
Services
3.37%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.87%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.76%
Technology
2.68%
Capital Goods
2.63%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.57%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.56%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.34%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.77%
Transportation - Services
0.76%
Transportation - Airlines
0.34%
Other Industrial
0.16%
SUBTOTAL
46.57%
Credit Default Swaps
20.66%
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.27%
Finance
1.81%
REITs
1.42%
Insurance
0.64%
Other Finance
0.50%
Brokerage
0.48%
SUBTOTAL
7.12%
Utility
Electric
1.29%
Other Utility
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
1.47%
SUBTOTAL
75.82%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.53%
Insurance
1.51%
Finance
0.67%
REITs
0.24%
Brokerage
0.12%
Other Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
6.09%
Industrial
Basic
0.90%
Energy
0.72%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.70%
Transportation - Airlines
0.45%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.42%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.34%
Capital Goods
0.22%
Other Industrial
0.18%
Communications - Media
0.13%
Technology
0.12%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11%
Services
0.07%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.05%
SUBTOTAL
4.41%
Utility
Electric
0.06%
SUBTOTAL
0.06%
SUBTOTAL
10.56%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
4.77%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.47%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.39%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.35%
SUBTOTAL
5.98%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.48%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.09%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
5.59%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.41%
Energy
0.80%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.64%
Capital Goods
0.44%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.42%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.36%
Technology
0.19%
Transportation - Services
0.07%
Services
0.06%
Communications - Media
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
4.43%
Utility
Electric
0.45%
SUBTOTAL
0.45%
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.30%
Banking
0.05%
Insurance
0.04%
Finance
0.02%
Other Finance
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.42%
SUBTOTAL
5.30%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
5.01%
Credit Default Swaps
0.24%
SUBTOTAL
5.25%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Technology
0.86%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.79%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.73%
Capital Goods
0.54%
Energy
0.42%
Other Industrial
0.30%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.26%
Communications - Media
0.23%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.21%
Services
0.17%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.08%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.04%
SUBTOTAL
4.63%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.26%
Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.28%
Utility
Electric
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
5.14%
Interest Rate Futures
4.53%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
3.58%
SUBTOTAL
3.58%
Global Governments
3.48%
Common Stocks
1.70%
Total Return Swaps
1.42%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.95%
SUBTOTAL
0.95%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.48%
Preferred Stocks
Industrial
0.37%
Financial Institutions
0.10%
SUBTOTAL
0.47%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.23%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.13%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.07%
SUBTOTAL
0.20%
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
0.09%
SUBTOTAL
0.09%
Warrants
0.07%
Interest Rate Swaps
-0.02%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.10%
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Cash
1.88%
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.96%
SUBTOTAL
2.84%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-4.48%
Swap Offsets
-29.08%
SUBTOTAL
-33.56%
TOTAL
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
73.17%
United Kingdom
3.35%
Canada
1.96%
France
1.72%
Luxembourg
1.64%
Brazil
1.39%
Spain
1.20%
Mexico
1.16%
Germany
0.77%
Nigeria
0.77%
Italy
0.66%
Switzerland
0.63%
Bahrain
0.61%
Dominican Republic
0.61%
Colombia
0.55%
China
0.54%
Argentina
0.53%
India
0.48%
Israel
0.47%
Netherlands
0.47%
Cote D'Ivoire
0.44%
Finland
0.42%
Sweden
0.42%
Zambia
0.40%
Macau
0.36%
Oman
0.35%
Ghana
0.34%
Peru
0.32%
Angola
0.31%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.31%
Senegal
0.29%
Australia
0.28%
Egypt
0.28%
Ukraine
0.26%
Gabon
0.23%
Indonesia
0.22%
Jamaica
0.22%
Ireland
0.21%
Hong Kong
0.20%
Ecuador
0.19%
South Africa
0.19%
El Salvador
0.18%
Denmark
0.14%
Turkey
0.12%
Japan
0.11%
Chile
0.10%
Czech Republic
0.09%
Guatemala
0.08%
Panama
0.06%
Bermuda
0.04%
Kuwait
0.04%
Venezuela
0.04%
Morocco
0.03%
Belgium
0.02%
Cayman Islands
0.02%
Norway
0.01%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
100.34%
Canadian Dollar
0.12%
Argentine Peso
0.01%
Pound Sterling
0.01%
Norwegian Krone
0.01%
Singapore Dollar
0.01%
New Taiwan Dollar
0.01%
Australian Dollar
-0.01%
Chilean Peso
-0.01%
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
-0.01%
New Zealand Dollar
-0.01%
Polish Zloty
-0.01%
Colombian Peso
-0.10%
Euro
-0.36%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
4.51%
AA
0.12%
A
1.11%
BBB
13.24%
BB
37.55%
B
25.96%
CCC
8.25%
CC
0.16%
C
0.09%
D
0.17%
Not Rated
4.39%
Short Term Investments
0.96%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.11%
N/A
3.60%
Total
100.00%
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
4.32%
1 To 5 Years
38.52%
5 To 10 Years
46.03%
10 To 20 Years
5.09%
20 To 30 Years
2.59%
More than 30 Years
1.68%
Other
1.77%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
6.94%
Average Bond Price:
97.88
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
27.43%
Preferred Stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
27.43%
Average Maturity:
6.82 Years
Effective Duration:
4.38 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,048.55 Million
Net Asset Value:
$12.16
Total Number of Holdings:
1,665
Portfolio Turnover:
51.00%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
