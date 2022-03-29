KLA ANNOUNCES JUNE 2022 INVESTOR DAY

MILPITAS, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation KLAC today announced that it will host an investor day on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The agenda will include formal presentations by Rick Wallace, president and CEO; Bren Higgins, executive vice president and CFO, and other members of executive management starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. The presentations, including question and answer sessions, are expected to conclude at 12:30 p.m. ET. Additional details including the venue location and agenda will be shared directly with investors and analysts through the registration process.
A live video webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA's website at https://ir.kla.com, and will be archived on KLA's Investor Relations web page following the event.
KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (https://ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).
