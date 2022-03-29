Media Invited to 33rd Marshall Small Business Alliance Meeting Mar. 31

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama will host the 33rd Marshall Small Business Alliance meeting. The virtual event will take place 9 a.m.-4:15 p.m. via Webex.
The event will feature presentations from NASA's Office of Procurement Transformation as well as updates on acquisition and agency product service lines from Marshall and other NASA centers. Other topics will include updates from Marshall's Office of Procurement and NASA's Office of Small Business Programs, an overview of the Office of Procurement, Doing Business with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and a Human Landing System Overview.
There will also be several afternoon breakout sessions: "NASA Office of Procurement Transformation"; "FY22 Priorities"; "Deep Dive on Select PSLs"; "Brief Overview of Remaining PSLs"; and "Communication, Outreach and Feedback Channels."
Participants for the event include:
- Rae Ann Meyer, Marshall Associate Director
- Glenn Delgado, Associate Administrator, NASA OBSP
- Karla Smith Jackson, NASA Senior Procurement Executive, Deputy Chief Acquisition Officer & Assistant Administrator for Procurement
- Barbara Clouser, Industry Outreach and Competition Advocate, FBI
- David Brock, Marshall Small Business Specialist
Media interested in covering the meeting should contact Janet Sudnik, Public Affairs Officer in the Marshall Office of Communications, at 256-544-0034 or janet.sudnik@nasa.gov no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.
The Marshall Small Business Alliance was created to provide industry with maximum exposure to the Marshall marketplace. This meeting is being held in conjunction with the NASA Office of Procurement, which oversees the acquisition process to support the successful accomplishments of the agency's current and future missions. It provides policy, oversight, and optimization of procurement resources and acquisition strategies to enable effective and efficient operations.
For more on Marshall Space Flight Center, visit
http://www.nasa.gov/centers/marshall/about/business.html
SOURCE NASA
