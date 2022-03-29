EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd. ("Dunebridge") of Western Business Centre, Building no.2, Mount Pleasant Village, Western Road, Nassau, Bahamas, SP-63131announces that Dunebridge acquired warrants ("Warrants") to purchase up to 41,000,000 common shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("MPVD") on March 28, 2022 in connection with Dunebridge's execution of a US$50 million junior secured term loan credit facility with MPVD.
Mr. Dermot F. Desmond of Switzerland is the ultimate beneficial owner of each of Dunebridge and Vertigol Unlimited Company ("Vertigol").
Immediately before completion of this transaction, Dunebridge and its joint actors (including Vertigol) had beneficial ownership of, and exercised control or direction over, 74,696,071 common shares, representing approximately 35.485% of the outstanding common shares of MPVD. Following completion of this transaction, Dunebridge holds 41,000,000 Warrants, and if such Warrants were exercised on the date hereof, Dunebridge and its joint actors (including Vertigol) would hold 115,696,071 common shares, representing approximately 46.002% of the common shares of MPVD.
Dunebridge acquired the Warrants for investment purposes. Dunebridge may purchase or sell securities of MPVD in the future on the open market or in private transactions depending on market and economic conditions and other factors material to the investment decisions of Dunebridge.
A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Dunebridge in connection with the transaction described above will be available on SEDAR. A copy may also be obtained by contacting Emma Leeson at the number below. The head office of MPVD is located at 161 Bay Street, Suite 1410, PO Box 216, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1.
SOURCE Dunebridge Worldwide Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.