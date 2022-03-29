GAMING ARTS AND GAMESYS, A BALLY CORPORATION (NYSE: BALY), ENTER INTO A FIVE-YEAR EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP FOR PLACEMENT OF GAMING ARTS LIBRARY INTO GAMESYS ONLINE REAL MONEY CASINOS WORLDWIDE.

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Arts, LLC, an end-to-end gaming technology provider of electronic gaming machines ("EGMs"), bingo, keno, and emerging technologies ("Gaming Arts"), is pleased to announce it has entered into a five (5) year exclusive content agreement with Gamesys, a Bally Corporation, ("Gamesys") to provide Gamesys with access to its full library of games for deployment into online, real money gaming worldwide.

Under the Agreement terms, Gamesys and Gaming Arts will work together to identify, convert and deliver titles from Gaming Arts proven and growing library of successful casino slot games to all online real money gaming markets, in which Gamesys operates around the world. These games will be featured prominently as part of Gamesys' online offering. The deal also calls for Gaming Arts to develop new games for Gamesys.

Mike Dreitzer, CEO of Gaming Arts commented:

"This is a truly defining moment for Gaming Arts. As one of our first forays into online gaming, we couldn't be more pleased than to partner with Gamesys/Bally to deliver our exciting game portfolio to online real money global gaming markets everywhere. Gamesys/Bally is a proven, world class provider of online games. The fact that they are partnering with us in this exclusive way, and have committed to feature our games within their global portfolio, represents a very exciting opportunity to introduce Gaming Arts content to an entirely new segment," said Dreitzer.

"This is just the first aspect of our partnership. Going forward, Gaming Arts will work closely with Gamesys/Bally as part of a larger omnichannel strategy to deliver the best of breed games in the online space as well as land-based casino formats", Dreitzer concluded.

Nick Wright, SVP Business Development, Interactive at Bally Corporation added, "Bally is delighted to partner with Gaming Arts and to have exclusive access to their popular and proven game portfolio for use in online gaming. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Gaming Arts across multiple channels."

David Colvin, Chairman and Founder of Gaming Arts concluded, "Gaming Arts is very pleased with this new partnership. This partnership with Gamesys/Bally is a big step forward for us on so many levels. We look forward to working together in the exciting days ahead."

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in approximately 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

About Gamesys

Gamesys is a Bally's Corporation company that forms part of one of the world's leading entertainment providers, with tens of millions of players and thousands of employees across the globe.

