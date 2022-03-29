GAMING ARTS AND GAMESYS, A BALLY CORPORATION (NYSE: BALY), ENTER INTO A FIVE-YEAR EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP FOR PLACEMENT OF GAMING ARTS LIBRARY INTO GAMESYS ONLINE REAL MONEY CASINOS WORLDWIDE.

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Arts, LLC, an end-to-end gaming technology provider of electronic gaming machines ("EGMs"), bingo, keno, and emerging technologies ("Gaming Arts"), is pleased to announce it has entered into a five (5) year exclusive content agreement with Gamesys, a Bally Corporation, ("Gamesys") to provide Gamesys with access to its full library of games for deployment into online, real money gaming worldwide.
Under the Agreement terms, Gamesys and Gaming Arts will work together to identify, convert and deliver titles from Gaming Arts proven and growing library of successful casino slot games to all online real money gaming markets, in which Gamesys operates around the world. These games will be featured prominently as part of Gamesys' online offering. The deal also calls for Gaming Arts to develop new games for Gamesys.
Mike Dreitzer, CEO of Gaming Arts commented:
"This is a truly defining moment for Gaming Arts. As one of our first forays into online gaming, we couldn't be more pleased than to partner with Gamesys/Bally to deliver our exciting game portfolio to online real money global gaming markets everywhere. Gamesys/Bally is a proven, world class provider of online games. The fact that they are partnering with us in this exclusive way, and have committed to feature our games within their global portfolio, represents a very exciting opportunity to introduce Gaming Arts content to an entirely new segment," said Dreitzer.
"This is just the first aspect of our partnership. Going forward, Gaming Arts will work closely with Gamesys/Bally as part of a larger omnichannel strategy to deliver the best of breed games in the online space as well as land-based casino formats", Dreitzer concluded.
Nick Wright, SVP Business Development, Interactive at Bally Corporation added, "Bally is delighted to partner with Gaming Arts and to have exclusive access to their popular and proven game portfolio for use in online gaming. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Gaming Arts across multiple channels."
David Colvin, Chairman and Founder of Gaming Arts concluded, "Gaming Arts is very pleased with this new partnership. This partnership with Gamesys/Bally is a big step forward for us on so many levels. We look forward to working together in the exciting days ahead."
About Gaming Arts
Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in approximately 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.
About Gamesys
Gamesys is a Bally's Corporation company that forms part of one of the world's leading entertainment providers, with tens of millions of players and thousands of employees across the globe.
Media Contact
Bree Gonzalez
Marketing Manager
725.223.4592
SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.