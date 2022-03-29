ANNOUNCING VIRTUAL PRESS CONFERENCE FOR EXPERIMENTAL BIOLOGY 2022 MEETING

Join us April 1 for a live conversation with researchers across the life sciences
BETHESDA, Md., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporters are invited to join a live discussion of research announcements at the forefront of the life sciences during a virtual press conference for the Experimental Biology (EB) 2022 meeting. The press conference will be held online from 11-11:45 a.m. Eastern on Friday, April 1, 2022 (RSVP by Thursday, March 31).
EB 2022, to be held April 2-5 in Philadelphia, is the annual meeting of five scientific societies bringing together thousands of scientists and 25 guest societies in one interdisciplinary community. With a mission to share the newest research findings shaping clinical advances, EB offers an unparalleled opportunity to tap into cutting-edge science from across the U.S. and around the world.
The press conference will feature presentations and a moderated Q&A with authors of five new studies:
Researchers Harness Probiotics to Deliver Parkinson's Disease Treatment (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)
Animal studies show live biotherapeutic produced by gut-healthy probiotic bacteria is safe, reduces treatment complications
COVID-19 Vaccine-Associated Menstrual Symptoms Reported in Non-Menstruating People (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)
Study draws attention to potential physical and mental side effects of vaccination in people with diverse gender identities
Plant Compound Shows Promise for Alleviating Food Allergies (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)
Study uncovers new drug targets for treating other allergic disorders
Omega-3s Could Boost Immunotherapy's Cancer-Fighting Power (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)
Immunotherapy and anti-inflammatory therapy were more effective when mice consumed omega-3s
Yo-Yo Dieting and Food Insecurity May Raise Heart Disease Risk (4/1, 11 a.m. EDT)
Study conducted in rats suggests dramatic swings in food intake have long-term impacts on cardiovascular health and metabolism
Register to attend the virtual press conference
Please register by Thursday, March 31 to attend the virtual press conference. While you're there, sign up to receive additional embargoed press materials or attend the meeting in Philadelphia with a complimentary press pass!
Contact: media@experimentalbiology.org
EB host societies are the American Association for Anatomy, American Physiological Society, American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, American Society for Investigative Pathology and American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics.
#expbio | EB on Facebook | EB on Twitter (@expbio)
This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.
CONTACT: Nancy Lamontagne, (919) 617-1330, media@experimentalbiology.org
SOURCE Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.