Payway Partners with Award-Winning Digital B2B Agency, RAB2B to Elevate its Brand

Payway®, partners with business-to-business (B2B) agency RAB2B to develop campaigns that will reach the software developer community.

DANVERS, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payway®, an integrated payment processing solution, announced today that it has partnered with business-to-business (B2B) agency RAB2B to help elevate its brand in the market and develop campaigns that will reach the software developer community.

"Payway is excited to be hiring an extended team who has the expertise, experience and access to marketing tools for us to meet future milestones for the company," said Kimberly Miller, EVP operations and strategy, Payway. "This is a critical step in our evolution to reach new audiences such as developers and to raise our visibility among the financial services community."

"We are honored that Payway has entrusted RAB2B with its transformation and demand generation efforts as the company extends its subscription-based offerings to new, adjacent markets," said Boris Rabinovici, CEO, RAB2B. "Like Payway, we align with the mindset of giving customers flexible solutions that fit their needs."

RAB2B will provide Payway with access to platforms and partnerships with a high barrier to entry. The digital agency will also allow Payway to focus more on business growth, and as an extension of Payway's marketing team, will help Payway drive and deliver results.

"We looked at several agencies and RAB2B was the best fit on several key criteria; they understood our goals and came to us with a comprehensive strategy and plan of execution. It was very clear throughout the process that they care as much about our business as we do," said Mary Caldiero, director of marketing and sales operations, Payway.

About RAB2B

Recognized as a top 25 B2B agency, RAB2B orchestrates better outcomes by helping clients rise above the clutter and make the most out of their greatest opportunities. They're B2B specialists, performance experts, creatives, content creators and strategists who collaborate with clients to connect the dots, and create impact, across every touchpoint of today's complex customer journeys. For additional information, visit http://www.rab2b.com.

About Payway

Payway is a proven payment service provider that helps card-not-present and subscription businesses simplify and accelerate transaction processing leading to improved cash flow and significantly lowering the costs associated with accepting recurring payments.

Payway has decades of experience in managing card-not-present payments and provides their customers the most up-to-date security features. Payway built their user-friendly payment processing solution to be responsive to the needs of organizations who operate a recurring payment business model, like the many publishing and media companies they've served since 1984. For more information, visit http://www.payway.com

Media Contact

Erin Farrell Talbot, Farrell Talbot Consulting, 1 9172329309, erin@farrelltalbot.com

SOURCE RAB2B