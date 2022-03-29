US Rail Sector Addresses Cyber Security of Transport Systems

Cyber Senate Rail Cyber Security USA conference brings together key leaders to help progress resiliency initiatives as the sector faces growing threats.
ARLINGTON, Va., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on from the success of the 7th annual Rail Cybersecurity Europe and UK show in London, the Cyber Senate will host its 2nd annual Rail Cybersecurity Summit USA conference for the first time as a face to face networking conference in Arlington Virginia May 12th and 13th 2022.
Rail Operators, Government and Technology Leaders, attend this two-day networking and information sharing forum, providing presentations and contributing to moderated panel sessions. Attendees can expect to gain key insight into the current geopolitical threat landscape, supply chain security, the value of information sharing and partnerships, rolling stock vulnerabilities, safety and security, innovation and the impact of regulations, securing operational technology, developing a cybersecurity culture, threat hunting, mitre attack framework, preparedness, incident response and much more.
During these times of global instability and the sheer nature of our interconnected dependencies, the rail sector must quickly adapt and advance its cyber defense capabilities and maturity model to ensure the safety and reliability of our transport system.
Speakers and Panellists include:
Benjamin Gilbert, Cybersecurity Advisor, Region III, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Sonya T. Proctor, Assistant Administrator Department of Homeland Security Transportation Security Administration Surface Operations, Security Operations
Rafail Portnoy, Chief Technology Officer, MTA
Tariq Habib, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
Kyle Malo, Sr. Director, Cybersecurity and CISO, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
Nik Urlaub, Lead Cybersecurity Engineer, L541 – Mobile and Cyber-Physical Systems Technology, Mitre
Vaughn Hazen, Assistant Vice-President and Chief Information Security Officer, CN Rail
Rick Peters, CISO, Operational Technology North America, Fortinet
Glen Biegel, Manager, Data and Security, Alaska Railroad
Paul Brownridge, Security Consultant, Pen Test Partners
Peter Lund, CTO, Industrial Defender
Bob Gottschalk, Technical Sales Manager, Irdeto
Christian Schlehuber, Convenor of CENELEC TC 9X/WG 26, Cybershield Consulting
Serge Benoliel, Head of Product and Solution Cybersecurity Governance and Expertise, Alstom
Alfredo Perez, Principal Owner, Perez Consulting
Michael A. Echols, CEO, Max Cybersecurity LLC
Michael Weigand, Chief Growth Officer, Co-founder, Shift5
Rafi Khan, CISO, NJ Transit
The Rail Cybersecurity USA Conference gives thanks to our Headline Sponsors Fortinet, Co-Sponsors Irdeto, Associate Sponsors Industrial Defender, Sponsors Pen Test Partners, Cylus and Dinner Sponsor Shift5.
To learn more, visit http://news.cybersenate.com/RailCyberResponse
