Saint-Laurent paves the way for microbreweries and microdistilleries

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, March 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - At its general meeting on March 1, Saint-Laurent Council amended its zoning bylaw to allow the operation of microbreweries and microdistilleries in certain zones on its territory, and the production of alcoholic beverages in select industrial zones.

In accordance with Bylaw RCA08-08-0001-147 amending Zoning Bylaw RCA08-08-000, it will now be possible, under certain conditions and if the necessary permits are obtained, to operate these types of establishments, which were previously prohibited in the borough. Two separate uses have therefore been added with this bylaw amendment, specifically industrial use for the "production of alcoholic beverages" and the commercial use to operate a "microbrewery or microdistillery.

Quote

"Microbreweries are renown for adding vitality to commercial arteries. As for microdistilleries, craft beer production has thrived in recent years in Québec. With this bylaw amendment, we intend to offer an even more comprehensive experience to residents and workers striving to benefit from our business sectors and encourage the creativity of local brewers!"

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Details

Candidates wanting to engage in commercial microbrewery or microdistillery operations in a Saint-Laurent establishment must obtain an occupancy certificate issued by Saint-Laurent. Furthermore, all procedures required by the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux du Québec must also be completed.

The commercial and industrial zones designated for these uses were selected with the objective of preserving neighbourhood tranquility. The beverages produced at the microbreweries or microdistilleries may be sold for consumption on-site or to take out. For their part, facilities that manufacture alcoholic beverages may not become established near residential zones. Furthermore, the floor surface area occupied by a microbrewery or a microdistillery will be limited to 600 square metres.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent