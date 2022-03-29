Saint-Laurent paves the way for microbreweries and microdistilleries

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, March 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - At its general meeting on March 1, Saint-Laurent Council amended its zoning bylaw to allow the operation of microbreweries and microdistilleries in certain zones on its territory, and the production of alcoholic beverages in select industrial zones.
In accordance with Bylaw RCA08-08-0001-147 amending Zoning Bylaw RCA08-08-000, it will now be possible, under certain conditions and if the necessary permits are obtained, to operate these types of establishments, which were previously prohibited in the borough. Two separate uses have therefore been added with this bylaw amendment, specifically industrial use for the "production of alcoholic beverages" and the commercial use to operate a "microbrewery or microdistillery.
"Microbreweries are renown for adding vitality to commercial arteries. As for microdistilleries, craft beer production has thrived in recent years in Québec. With this bylaw amendment, we intend to offer an even more comprehensive experience to residents and workers striving to benefit from our business sectors and encourage the creativity of local brewers!"
Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent
Candidates wanting to engage in commercial microbrewery or microdistillery operations in a Saint-Laurent establishment must obtain an occupancy certificate issued by Saint-Laurent. Furthermore, all procedures required by the Régie des alcools, des courses et des jeux du Québec must also be completed.
The commercial and industrial zones designated for these uses were selected with the objective of preserving neighbourhood tranquility. The beverages produced at the microbreweries or microdistilleries may be sold for consumption on-site or to take out. For their part, facilities that manufacture alcoholic beverages may not become established near residential zones. Furthermore, the floor surface area occupied by a microbrewery or a microdistillery will be limited to 600 square metres.
A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located in the northern part of the island of Montréal, its 42.8 square kilometres make this borough the largest in the city of Montréal. Its population of over 100,000, is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in early 2019, sustainable development, and environment protection in particular, are at the heart of all its decisions—a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 108,000 jobs. It is in fact one of Québec's main industrial and technological centres.
Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network.
And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its new Sports Complex, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many fields, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for the families and businesses.
SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.