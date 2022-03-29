Global Consumer Batteries Market Report 2022-2026: Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) - A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Batteries - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Consumer Batteries Market to Reach $52.5 Billion by 2026
The global market for Consumer Batteries estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period.
Demand for batteries in the consumer market comes from the need to power various consumer electronic applications, such as home electronics, mobile devices, hearing aids, video game controls, cordless phones, camcorders, and cameras among others.
Primary Alkaline Batteries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Primary Zinc Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 5.8% share of the global Consumer Batteries market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While is Forecast to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2026
The Consumer Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Trends, such as miniaturization and digitalization of consumer electronic products, have greatly influenced product design and powering capacity of consumer batteries. Another important factor which of late is influencing demand for batteries is product safety and environmental sustainability.
Reflective of the fact is the growing global momentum towards banning of hazardous substances, such as mercury, cadmium, and lead from batteries. Already armed with the growing knowledge of harmful impact of batteries, certain regions such as Europe, have formulated directives, which restrict the usage of hazardous components like cadmium in batteries.
Therefore, it is not surprising that in the coming years, battery chemistries such as Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), would witness lackluster growth, particularly in the developed markets, where environmental concerns are gaining paramount attention among consumer groups and manufacturers alike.
Primary Lithium Segment to Reach $5 Billion by 2026
Primary lithium batteries offer high performance in a range of temperatures, and a low rate of self-discharge enabling continuous delivery of voltage. Primary lithium batteries are used as a substitute to a host of other batteries, such as zinc-carbon, manganese-alkali, and zinc-silver oxide, due to their improved performance. Primary lithium batteries are also available in numerous form factors, such as coin, cell, prismatic and film.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Battery: An Introduction
- Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot
- Major Applications in Conjunction with Historical Developments
- Consumer Batteries: Designed to Power Small, Portable Devices
- Widely Used Consumer Batteries by Size: A Snapshot
- A Brief Overview of Key Consumer Battery Types by Chemistry
- Primary Alkaline Batteries
- Primary Zinc Carbon (Zn-C) Batteries
- Primary Lithium Batteries
- Secondary Lithium Ion Batteries
- A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion Batteries
- Li-Ion vs Ni-MH vs Ni-Cd: Key Technical Aspects
- Secondary Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) Batteries
- Other Types
- Consumer Batteries: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Emerging Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities
- Market Dynamics Influenced by Economic Scenario
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 112 Featured)
- BYD Company Ltd. (China)
- Battery Technology Inc. (USA)
- Duracell Inc. (USA)
- E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Taiwan)
- Electrochem Automation Inc.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- FDK Corporation (Japan)
- GPB International Limited (Hong Kong)
- Highpower International Inc. (China)
- Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- LG Chem (South Korea)
- Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
- Spectrum Brands, Inc.
- Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Tronic Technology Global Ltd.
- Ultralife Corporation (USA)
- VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KGaA
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Smartphones
- Milestones in Mobile Phone Battery Domain: A Snapshot
- Average Battery Life of Select Latest Smartphone Models
- Tablet PCs
- Laptop PCs
- Milestones in Laptop Battery Domain: A Snapshot
- Bluetooth Wireless Consumer Electronic Accessories
- Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class
- Wearables
- Recent Advancements in Wearable Device Battery Domain: A Snapshot
- Consumer Drones
- Recent Advancements in Consumer Drone Battery Domain: A Snapshot
- Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Consumer Batteries
- Social Media and Social Networking
- Online Video Gaming
- Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)
- Smart Home and Home Automation Instigate New Line of Opportunities
- SEGMENTAL PERSPECTIVE
- Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Emerges as Major Product Category within the Consumer Batteries Market
- Bright Prospects Ahead for Consumer Li-Ion Battery Market
- Declining Trend in Battery Prices Amplifies Demand Growth
- Raw Material Dynamics Favor Progressive Momentum
- Lithium Content (in Gram) in Consumer Batteries by Battery Type
- Li-Ion Battery: Leading Materials Suppliers
- Increased R&D Investments Spur Market Momentum
- Addressing Challenges: Need of the Hour
- Need to Resolve Flaws in Lithium-ion Batteries
- Issues Impeding Growth
- Alkaline: Major Primary Consumer Battery Type
- Stable Growth on the Cards for Alkaline Batteries Market
- Zinc-Carbon Battery Segment Continues to Sustain Demand
- Primary Lithium Batteries Exhibit Faster Growth
- Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH): A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications
- Fading Demand for NiCd Batteries
- Zinc Air Batteries: An Insight
- Aluminum-Air Batteries Seek Opportunities
- Lithium Polymer Battery Emerge as New High Growth Variant
- Futuristic Battery Technology Trends Augur Well for Market Expansion
- Pre-Charged Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries Enthuse Consumers
- Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention
- New Generation Smart Power Batteries Emerge in the Market
- Longer Lasting Batteries Come to the Fore
- Eco-Friendly Green Batteries: The New Flavor
- Product Innovations & Advancements Widen Business Prospects for Consumer Batteries Market
- Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements
- Manufacturing Process Improvements Strengthen R&D Programs
- Nanotechnology Steps In to Create a Difference in the Battery Making
- Continued Efforts to Develop Advanced Li-ion Batteries with High Density, Low Footprint, and Quick Charge Features
- Carbon Electrodes Aid in Development of High Performance Batteries
- New Approach for Manufacturing Semisolid Li-ion Battery
- Innovative Battery Technology from Amprius
- GBatteries BatteryBox with 50Whr Backup Capacity
- Li-ion Battery with Lithium Borohydride Designed in Japan
- Wearables Amplify the Need for Consumer Battery Innovations
- Inbuilt Power Sources for Wearable Devices to Transform Existing Approaches
- Infusion of New Materials Augments Battery Improvements
- A Note on World Battery Materials Market
- Select Consumer Battery Innovations and Launches
- Battery Recycling Market Exhibiting Stable Growth
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Rising Living Standards
- Issues & Challenges
- Development of Energy-Dense, Affordable Consumer Battery Remains Elusive
- Constraints and Challenges on the Path of Innovations
- Competition from Emerging Battery Technologies
- Portable Fuel Cell Batteries
- Biofuel Cell
- Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB)
- Prevalence of Unorganized Players
- Counterfeit Products
- Declining Margins
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrrgia
