Green Development LLC Continues to Grow as Rhode Island's Leading Renewable Energy Developer

Company Releases 2021 Accomplishments

CRANSTON, R.I., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Development, Rhode Island's leading renewable energy developer, released an update today on the company's 2021 accomplishments, including the number of projects developed and the off-takers who are taking advantage of the state's virtual net metering program.

Today, the company has 135 MW of installed, interconnected and operational projects in Rhode Island (including solar and wind). Green Development now has the capacity to produce an estimated 208,803,000 kWh of energy per year, which is enough to provide electricity to 29,250 homes per year. 2021 was a record year for the company, nearly 60 MW (59.725 MW) of projects were installed last year across 9 projects. Of the 60MW total, the Iron Mine solar project in North Smithfield represents nearly 83% of the total at 49.3 MW. The Iron Mine project is the largest solar array in Rhode Island.

"It is humbling to think about where we started in 2009 and what we have built today. The backbone of this company is our employees and we are proud of what we have accomplished together. I also want to thank our municipal partners and so many organizations that have embraced renewable energy through the state's virtual net metering program. Each and every project, no matter its size, helps Rhode Island achieve its clean energy goals," said Mark DePasquale, Green Development's founder and CEO.

In 2021, the company helped more than a dozen Rhode Island organizations realize significant savings on their electric bills through Rhode Island's virtual net metering program. Some examples include the Pawtucket Housing Authority, Central Falls School Department, Crossroads RI, YMCA of Greater Providence, Town of Scituate, Narragansett Bay Commission, and Johnson & Wales University. The RI Virtual Net Metering Program is open to schools and universities, municipalities, hospitals, quasi-public corporations, organizations that provide low-income housing, and other nonprofits.

"We began by enrolling our schools and other municipal buildings in the virtual net metering program, and we have since added our housing authority. Green Development has helped us understand how to take advantage of this program that has produced real savings for the taxpayers of Central Falls," stated Maria Rivera, mayor of Central Falls. "I would encourage municipal leaders throughout the state to take a look at the virtual net metering program if they haven't adopted it already."

"Taking advantage of Rhode Island's virtual net metering program was one of the best decisions we've made for the organization and we have relied on the expertise of the Green Development team along the way," said Steven G. O'Donnell, CEO at the YMCA of Greater Providence. "We continue to accrue savings on our energy bills, had zero upfront costs and it aligns with our core values and mission to create healthier lifestyles while lessening our dependence on fossil fuels."

List of organizations that saved money via Green Development & net metering in 2021:

West Warwick Housing Authority

ONE Neighborhood Builders

Pawtucket Housing Authority

Church Community Housing, Phoenix , Sandywoods

, Sandywoods Omni Development Co.

Johnson & Wales University

Narragansett Bay Commission

Central Falls Schools

Schools City of Central Falls

YMCA

Portsmouth School Department

Town of Portsmouth

City of East Providence

Crossroads RI

Town of Scituate

RICCA

Additionally, the company released a list of newly signed off-takers for 2022 which includes:

Town of Warren

Catholic Diocese of Providence

Mercymount Country Day School

Community Preparatory School

Central Falls Housing Authority

Women's Development

RI Community Food Bank

Amos House

South County Hospital

Westerly Public Library

Exeter-West Greenwich Schools

Town of North Kingstown

City of Newport

Warwick Schools

Schools Town of Warren

Media Contact

Bill Fischer, Green Development / True North Communications, 401-862-4652, bfischer@tnorthcomm.com

SOURCE Green Development LLC