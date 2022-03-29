RadioNemo Entertainment Announces Podcast Development Collaborative Partnership With PodWheels, LLC

PodWheels Powered By Radio Nemo set to develop podcast feature content engaging to trucking professionals and working with transportation companies supporting the trucking industry to produce the highest quality product.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RadioNemo of North America, a trusted source of news, information and entertainment for truckers, announced a podcast development collaborative with PodWheels, LLC. Rolled out on the final day of the 2022 Mid-America Trucking Show, PodWheels Powered By RadioNemo will provide the trucking industry with an innovative platform for podcasting in-depth news, business and lifestyle features as well as entertainment content and other subjects of interest for trucking professionals.

From the SiriusXM stage at the Louisville Convention Center, Dave Nemo Weekend's host Jimmy Mac remarked, "Podwheels Powered by RadioNemo will be not only where the industry is, but also where it's headed."

The collaborative will also work with small trucking businesses, carriers of all sizes, and transportation companies along with organizations that are a part of the overall industry.

PodWheels Powered By RadioNemo will help those parties build a targeted communications outreach from the initial concept through the complete production and onto the release, promotion and hosting of the finished podcast through a variety of platforms.

"To put it in trucking terms, if you're looking to make a podcast, we'll book the load, do your pre-trip, and get you to your delivery," said Mac.

As part of the initial rollout of the new service, PodWheels Powered by Radio Nemo launched the PodWheels.Net website, and the PodWheels smartphone app, which is available through the Apple Store and Google Play, has been co-branded to reflect the new collaboration between RadioNemo and PodWheels, LLC.

Founded in 2016 by trucking industry veteran Greg Thompson, PodWheels utilizes Thompson's experience in journalism, public relations and marketing to work with clients on engaging target audiences with well-produced audio content. Following two years of research and development along with client production work, the company officially launched the PodWheels smartphone app in 2018.

Thompson's team at PodWheels has produced more than 500 podcasts for the trucking industry and beyond in just over five years. That overall number of downloads generated by the PodWheels podcast release catalog recently surpassed the 200,000 plateau.

RadioNemo is a trucking industry institution. With over 50 years of history, RadioNemo's roots in trucking can be traced back to the original and legendary Road Gang. As part of that pioneering radio show begun by Charlie Douglas and dedicated solely to the professional over-the-road truck driver, Dave Nemo joined the Road Gang in its earliest days. Having now celebrated 50 years in both radio and trucking, Nemo keeps the standards and traditions established on the Road Gang rolling to this day through his work both on and off the air.

"I've always insisted that in both trucking and broadcasting, 'the future was yesterday,'" said Nemo, who founded RadioNemo of North America with Michael Burns. "Just like our move to satellite radio, podcasts expand your reach, your connection, your audience.

"We've explored podcasting platforms to engage and even grow our audience while still maintaining our core commitment to bring our SiriusXM and Road Dog Trucking Radio listeners the best live programming possible each day," Nemo added. "My colleague Donna Horton discovered PodWheels and saw what Greg Thompson and his team were up to with their platform and smartphone app.

"Donna talked with Greg, explored what could be possible, and had a chance to work with Greg and his team on a few projects. We feel like the future is here."

Covering news, call-in, and entertainment formats, RadioNemo's live broadcasts and on-demand content stand as pillars in the morning lineup of SiriusXM's Road Dog Trucking. In addition to the Dave Nemo Show, which runs Monday through Friday 7:00 to 11:00 a.m. ET., RadioNemo also delivers the Tim Ridley Show (5:00 to 7:00 a.m. Monday through Friday) and Dave Nemo Weekends, featuring Jimmy Mac, (7:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday).

With nearly 40 hours of original programming airing weekly across SiriusXM's Channel 146, RadioNemo Entertainment shows have well-established and loyal followings – connecting with more than 1.5 million regular listeners nationwide.

"When I began working in 2016 on what would become PodWheels and we launched a smartphone app under our brand, I will be the first to tell you that I never thought a collaborative partnership with a company as well established and highly respected as RadioNemo Entertainment would have been remotely possible," said Thompson, who serves as Executive Producer for PodWheels. "To have the opportunity to be a part of introducing and growing the PodWheels Powered By RadioNemo podcast development platform is one of the highlights of my professional life.

"Our PodWheels team is getting the opportunity to work alongside a true legend of both radio and trucking in Dave Nemo. We'll also be working directly with someone I have come to respect as an endless creative force of nature in Jimmy Mac. I have quickly learned that everyone on the RadioNemo team brings their A Game every day, and that type of approach to content development as well as sales and promotion is very inspiring to our team at PodWheels," added Thompson.

"It's been an amazing experience over the past several months as we have worked with the RadioNemo team to bring together and now to reach our starting point for the PodWheels Powered By RadioNemo platform," observed Thompson. "The best part about our collaboration is that we are just getting started, and, as I look ahead to the future, the possibilities for this platform and what is developing are truly limitless."

