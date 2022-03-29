Systems Planning and Analysis Nets Five Chief Officer Award Nominations

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Chief Officers from Systems Planning and Analysis (SPA), Inc., are finalists for the 2022 Chief Officer Awards sponsored by WashingtonExec. The awards recognize the most effective and innovative executives in Chief Officer positions in government and industry.
Named as finalists from SPA are Dr. William Vantine, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Quigley, Chief Operating Officer; Darla Moon, Chief Financial Officer; Dave Hearding, Chief Growth Officer; and Dr. Chad Materniak, Chief Information Officer.
"Speaking for all of us, we are deeply honored and humbled to be finalists for these prestigious awards," said Dr. Vantine. "I am fortunate to be part of this incredibly talented team. Each of us sees this as an SPA team award, recognizing the initiative, dedication, and performance of our team in helping our national security customers solve their most challenging problems." Final awards will be presented on May 11, 2022, at an event hosted by WashingtonExec.
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier international provider of innovative and leading-edge solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Program Management. SPA employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.
