Paradox Retail is Now Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

ROGERS, Ark., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox, an agency specializing in marketing challenger brands, is proud to announce their national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Council – Southwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
"As a fiercely independent, women-founded agency, we seek opportunities to connect, support and encourage other entrepreneurs on their journey. The Women-Owned (WBENC) certification affords Paradox new avenues for growth and aligns perfectly with our company's values. This is just the beginning," said Allisha Watkins, Chief Sales Officer and head of industry relations for Paradox.
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Council – Southwest is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
To learn more about Paradox, visit www.paradoxretail.com or contact the team at hello@paradoxretail.com.
About Paradox Retail: Founded in 2019, Allisha Watkins and Amanda Whittaker established their marketing agency in Rogers, Arkansas with proximity to the world's largest retailer and an ever-growing supplier community. Paradox employees a team of industry experts and creative thinkers to better evaluate each unique client opportunity. We believe our partnerships value an iterative marketing process in which together, we make better decisions, and win the hearts and minds of shoppers.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
CONTACT:
Amanda Whittaker
hello@paradoxretail.com
479-437-7323
SOURCE Paradox
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.