Stylitics Raises $80M Series C with the Aim to Transform Retailers' Websites Into Inspiring Style Destinations

Stylitics drives an estimated $4B in incremental revenue for brands and retailers in six global markets. Stylitics is exhibiting at Shoptalk in Las Vegas at booth 10040.
NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stylitics, an innovator in visual merchandising and outfitting solutions for top brands and retailers, announced today approximately $80 million in Series C financing funded by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. The fresh capital brings Stylitics' total funding raised to about $100 million.
Over 100 top brands and retailers by revenue, including dozens of the top 200 largest by revenue, utilize Stylitics to inspire their online shoppers with personalized styling, bundling options, and outfit suggestions.
Stylitics believes the need for brands and retailers to authentically inspire online shoppers at every step in the customer journey has been overdue. For years, Stylitics has been transforming retailers' websites into style destinations by displaying on-brand shoppable outfits and bundles that show product versatility with editorial-style quality across PDPs, category pages, emails, and ads. With Stylitics' platform — powered by its patented, AI-driven tech — retailers can have a single product image transformed into thousands of inspirational outfits, which reduces high product photography costs and a usual turnaround time of 12 to 15 weeks into just a matter of Minutes.
Rohan Deuskar, Founder and CEO of Stylitics, said: "We believe our customers (and their customers) are going to be delighted by the benefits and capabilities this funding will unlock for them. We're fortunate to work with some of the best brands and retailers around the world. We don't take that opportunity lightly. We feel this capital raise and our partnership with the PSG team will enable us to supercharge our product roadmap to help our customers meet their digital transformation goals sooner."
The raised funds will be used by Stylitics to triple its investment in product and technology, as well as to seek to increase strategic support and advisory for customers with enhanced program management solutions for product, marketing, and merchandising teams.
Bill Skarinka, Managing Director of PSG, said: "Stylitics is an excellent example of using advanced technology and AI to solve large-scale problems and unlock new opportunities. Many of Stylitics' retail customers in fashion and home see tens of millions in revenue increases in the first year of using their inspiration tech platform. We're excited to be a part of this visionary company and to help them accelerate towards their full potential."
About Stylitics
Stylitics offers a SaaS visual merchandising platform for top brands and retailers to inspire online shoppers with personalized styling and outfit suggestions. Headquartered in New York City, Stylitics drives billions of dollars in revenue for more than 3,600 brands across 100-plus retailers by increasing basket sizes as well as product and category discovery. Innovative retailers choose Stylitics to create on-brand styling ideas for 100 million shoppers each year. Learn more at http://www.stylitics.com.
About PSG
PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 95 companies and facilitated over 375 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit http://www.psgequity.com.
Media Contact
John Forberger, Stylitics, 1 2674174199, john@johnforberger.com
Jackie Schofield, PSG, jschofield@prosek.com
SOURCE Stylitics
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.