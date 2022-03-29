URAVAN ANNOUCES TERMINATION OF LETTER OF INTENT

CALGARY, AB, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Uravan Minerals Inc. UVN ("Uravan" or the "Company") announces that the letter of intent dated September 30, 2021, in respect of a proposed transaction ("Transaction") between Uravan and Empire Hydrogen Energy Systems Inc. has been terminated in accordance with the letter of intent, Uravan's expenses incurred in connection with the Transaction have been reimbursed.

Uravan will continue to pursue and evaluate other businesses and strategic opportunities and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is conducting a trading resumption review and the Company will provide an update as to the status of the review when available.

Cautionary Statement

