EVO Visian® ICL Now Available in the US; Parkhurst NuVision of San Antonio Texas Among First in the United States to Offer This Evolutionary Vision Correction Procedure

EVO Visian ICL, which treats nearsightedness to provide visual freedom from glasses and contact lenses, is now available in San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVO Visian® ICL (referred to as "EVO") is an evolutionary innovation in vision correction surgery. EVO ICL is an implantable lens placed just below the surface of the eye that corrects nearsightedness (with or without astigmatism) and gives crisp, clear vision to patients who are seeking freedom from the inconvenience, hassle, and ongoing expense of contact lenses and glasses. Over 1 Million EVO lenses have been implanted worldwide. As the highest volume EVO surgeon in the FDA study, Dr. Gregory Parkhurst at Parkhurst NuVision in San Antonio is excited to be at the helm of one of the first vision correction surgery practices in the United States to offer EVO to his patients.

"As the lead investigator in the EVO clinical study, and now with over 13 years of experience in both my military and civilian career with the Visian ICL, the EVO will clearly be an important technology to help free patients from the burdens of blurry vision. It is a pain-free, 5 minute procedure with nearly immediate results. As a researcher and scientist, I have seen through the clinical study how amazed my patients are with their vision after EVO, and I am excited to be able to offer it to everyone who wants to wake up and see without the frustrations of external vision aids like glasses and contacts to see," said Gregory Parkhurst, MD.

Myopia, commonly known as nearsightedness, is the most common vision problem in the world, affecting approximately 1.9 billion people—estimated to increase by 50% by the year 2050. Vision correction solutions such as EVO Visian ICL give people the freedom and flexibility to live active lives without the inconvenience or ongoing costs of glasses or contact lenses.

"I had been waiting for EVO ICL and now that I have it, it was one of the best decisions I could have made for myself," shared Rachel, an EVO ICL patient from Parkhurst NuVision. "Being someone that was legally blind without my contacts and now I am just able to get up and see everything is truly amazing. The procedure was so quick and painless. I was even able to go to work the next day. EVO is the greatest gift I could have received."

Long-term vision correction with the EVO ICL is a quick and effective procedure that offers many benefits. EVO can correct vision for a wide range of eye prescriptions and delivers excellent night vision with built-in UV protection. The EVO lens may be an ideal option for patients who want to see better without glasses and contacts, and are not candidates for laser eye surgery. EVO is designed to provide permanent vision correction, and for added peace of mind, it is both removable and replaceable if needed.

Because no two eyes are exactly alike, and each individual patient has unique vision correction and eye care needs, it is important to understand the benefits and potential risks of any vision correction solution. A virtual-online or in-person consultation with an eye doctor at Parkhurst NuVision in San Antonio can give you the information you need to make an informed decision on vision correction procedures. The EVO ICL is indicated for patients with a prescription between -3.0 and -20.0 D, and EVO can also treat astigmatism from 1.0 D to 4.0 D.

Parkhurst NuVision is widely known as a premier vision correction surgery center and clinical research facility. The group practice was founded by award-winning and board-certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Gregory Parkhurst, who has been the highest volume ICL surgeon in the United States for multiple years, and implanted the first Toric ICL for astigmatism in the US post FDA approval in 2018.

