Introducing Freehouse Collective, a new identity and mission for Donnelly Group hospitality venues

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - 23 years after its launch in 1999, Donnelly Group's hospitality venues are undergoing a re-founding and reorganization with an eye firmly aimed toward the future. Having grown from a single Vancouver pub, Donnelly Group is now a national business which includes cannabis stores and a brewery, barber shops, public houses, nightlife, and events under its umbrella.

Surviving the pandemic was the biggest challenge the business has ever faced, but the lessons learned over the past two years have been funnelled into building new foundations intended to carry it forward through another 23 years.

The re-founding comes with the launch of Freehouse Collective, a new name to house the hospitality businesses previously existing under "Donnelly Group". The identity fuses two ideas, the "Free House" as a nod to pub history when publicans staked independence from brewery influence, free to focus on personalized guest experiences, and "Collective", to reflect the diverse and independent hospitality brands energized by a team of passionate, service-driven people.

More than simply a change of name, this evolution is the culmination of a period of reflection which has been used to gather what has been learned over the past two decades. The mission, philosophies, and values now crystalized and expressed for the first time will underpin its operations and commitment to renewed growth.

It's said that nothing focuses the mind like peril and the Freehouse Collective is bursting with energy and ideas unearthed during the long battle to survive the pandemic downturn. The clear mission and identity will provide a north star to guide and inspire the people who are the backbone of the company as they spark new concepts and create indelible guest experiences.

The "Donnelly Group" name will no longer be customer-facing and it will be attached to the management company which oversees all businesses in its hospitality, retail, and service brands.

Freehouse Collective is already working at full speed with a series of new openings underway in Vancouver and Toronto along with collaborations and fresh menus. In Vancouver, Isabelle's has opened in Yaletown as an after-dinner bottle service and cocktails destination, the legendary Lamplighter Public House is reopening in Gastown, with Chef Mike Robbins' cult burger spot Hundy Burger now open in Yaletown and hidden cocktail haunt The Stock Room set to follow on Thursday, March 31st.

SOURCE Freehouse Collective