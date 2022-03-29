Introducing Freehouse Collective, a new identity and mission for Donnelly Group hospitality venues

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - 23 years after its launch in 1999, Donnelly Group's hospitality venues are undergoing a re-founding and reorganization with an eye firmly aimed toward the future. Having grown from a single Vancouver pub, Donnelly Group is now a national business which includes cannabis stores and a brewery, barber shops, public houses, nightlife, and events under its umbrella.
Surviving the pandemic was the biggest challenge the business has ever faced, but the lessons learned over the past two years have been funnelled into building new foundations intended to carry it forward through another 23 years.
The re-founding comes with the launch of Freehouse Collective, a new name to house the hospitality businesses previously existing under "Donnelly Group". The identity fuses two ideas, the "Free House" as a nod to pub history when publicans staked independence from brewery influence, free to focus on personalized guest experiences, and "Collective", to reflect the diverse and independent hospitality brands energized by a team of passionate, service-driven people.
More than simply a change of name, this evolution is the culmination of a period of reflection which has been used to gather what has been learned over the past two decades. The mission, philosophies, and values now crystalized and expressed for the first time will underpin its operations and commitment to renewed growth.
It's said that nothing focuses the mind like peril and the Freehouse Collective is bursting with energy and ideas unearthed during the long battle to survive the pandemic downturn. The clear mission and identity will provide a north star to guide and inspire the people who are the backbone of the company as they spark new concepts and create indelible guest experiences.
The "Donnelly Group" name will no longer be customer-facing and it will be attached to the management company which oversees all businesses in its hospitality, retail, and service brands.
Freehouse Collective is already working at full speed with a series of new openings underway in Vancouver and Toronto along with collaborations and fresh menus. In Vancouver, Isabelle's has opened in Yaletown as an after-dinner bottle service and cocktails destination, the legendary Lamplighter Public House is reopening in Gastown, with Chef Mike Robbins' cult burger spot Hundy Burger now open in Yaletown and hidden cocktail haunt The Stock Room set to follow on Thursday, March 31st.
SOURCE Freehouse Collective
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.