Worldwide Single Trip Travel Insurance Industry to 2030 - Featuring AGA Service, Care Health Insurance and GeoBlue Among Others

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single Trip Travel Insurance Market by Distribution Channel and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A single trip travel insurance policy provides coverage for one domestic or international trip. The policy will last until the traveler returns home from the trip.
All insurance companies have a cap on the number of days that are to be counted as a single trip. The single trip insurance policy covers the costs and losses of an international trip or a domestic trip. Typically, the insurance policy covers 180 days. However, the period of coverage would depend on the insurance provider.
Rapid growth in tourism and increase in use of digital distribution channel among insurance providers boost the growth of the global single trip travel insurance market. In addition, favorable government regulations regarding travel insurance positively impacts the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding single trip travel insurance policy hampers the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of new products and services and new technological developments in travel insurance industry are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the single trip travel insurance market size during the forecast period.
The single trip travel insurance market is segmented into distribution channel, end user, and region. Depending on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, and insurance aggregators. In terms of end user, it is differentiated into senior citizens, education travelers, business travelers, family travelers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Some of the key players operating in the global single trip travel insurance market include AGA Service Company, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, Care Health Insurance, GeoBlue, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company Limited, Nationwide, Reliance General Insurance, and World Nomads Travel Insurance. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global single trip travel insurance market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.
- Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global single trip travel insurance market trends is provided in the report.
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the single trip travel insurance industry.
- The quantitative analysis of the single trip travel insurance market share from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Porter's five forces analysis
3.1. Market dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.1.1. Rapid growth in tourism
3.1.1.2. Increase in use of digital distribution channel among insurance providers
3.1.1.3. Favorable government regulations regarding travel insurance
3.1.2. Restraint
3.1.2.1. Lack of awareness regarding single trip travel insurance policy
3.1.3. Opportunities
3.1.3.1. Introduction of new products and services
3.1.3.2. New technological developments in travel insurance industry
3.1. COVID-19 impact analysis on single trip travel insurance market
3.1.1. Impact on travel & tourism industry
3.1.2. Impact on single trip travel insurance market size
3.1.3. Change in travelers trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19
3.1.4. Framework for solving market challenges faced by travel insurance providers and policy adopters
3.1.5. Economic impact on travel insurers
3.1.6. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry
CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL SINGLE-TRIP TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
4.1. Overview
4.2. Insurance Intermediaries
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Insurance Companies
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Banks
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
4.5. Insurance brokers
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3. Market analysis, by country
4.6. Insurance Aggregators
4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3. Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL SINGLE-TRIP TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET, BY END USER
5.1. Overview
5.2. Senior Citizens
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Education Travelers
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Business Travelers
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Family Travelers
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3. Market analysis, by country
CHAPTER 6: SINGLE-TRIP TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020
7.2. Competitive dashboard
7.2.1. Top winning strategies
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. AGA Service Company
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Operating business segments
8.1.4. Product portfolio
8.1.5. Business performance
8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Company snapshot
8.2.3. Product portfolio
8.2.4. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. Care Health Insurance
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Product portfolio
8.4. GeoBlue
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Company snapshot
8.4.3. Product portfolio
8.5. HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Company snapshot
8.5.3. Operating business segments
8.5.4. Product portfolio
8.5.5. Business performance
8.6. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Product portfolio
8.7. IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company Limited
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Company snapshot
8.7.3. Product portfolio
8.7.4. Business performance
8.8. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Company snapshot
8.8.3. Product portfolio
8.9. Reliance General Insurance Company Limited
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Company snapshot
8.9.3. Product portfolio
8.10. World Nomads
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Company snapshot
8.10.3. Product portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/788cto
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
