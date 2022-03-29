Aria Stone Gallery Unveils New Collection By Acclaimed NYC Interior Designer Corey Damen Jenkins

DALLAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Dallas, international stone purveyor Aria Stone Gallery, launched its Corey Damen Jenkins X Aria Stone Gallery Collection today. Curated by nationally renowned Top AD 100 designer Corey Damen Jenkins, the collection is comprised of 6 unique and luxurious natural stone pieces hailing from Italy and Brazil. The collection is available through the end of July at Aria Stone Gallery showrooms and online at ariastonegallery.com.

"We are ecstatic about the collaboration with Corey; it's a great fit for us since he is known for using sophisticated materials in unexpected ways to create exceptional spaces for his international clientele. We look forward to the different ways in which he will incorporate our stone into the overall design of his spaces," says COO/Partner, April Graves.

The collection features exceptional pieces: the highly prized Calacatta Vagli Macchia Marble, the showstopping Calacatta Picasso, the elegant and modern Zebrino White Marble, the rich and mysterious Avocatus Quartzite, the bold Oceano Fantasy Quartzite and the exquisite Oceano Quartzite.

"I am honored to have worked with Aria Stone Gallery on this fashion runway-inspired collection of hand-selected stone slabs for their discerning clientele. Whether bold or with an understated elegance, stone is a timeless natural wonder that creates a beautiful foundation for interior spaces," says Corey Damen Jenkins.

Aria Stone Gallery hosted an event to celebrate the much-anticipated reveal on Friday, March 11th at their beautiful Dallas Showroom. The memorable event displayed the collection in a museum-like atmosphere and included a Q&A with experts, and Corey Damen Jenkins' signing of his book Design Remix: A New Spin on Traditional Rooms which premiered last year.

About Aria Stone Gallery

Aria Stone Gallery provides a curated collection of hand-selected, exotic natural stone from the most exclusive quarries around the world. As a luxury stone purveyor, slabs are displayed in an art gallery-like environment to best showcase the full beauty of each stone. The constant pursuit of the perfect slab is what truly defines Aria as a unique stone boutique. Aria Stone Gallery sells globally both to the trade and direct to the public. As a transparent company, all stones have sizes, country of origin, and pricing displayed on each of the stone materials. For more information, please visit www.ariastonegallery.com.

