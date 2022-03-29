National Tax Group Partners with Nimesh Zaver for AAHOA Conference

GREENACRES, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Tax Group, a leading engineering tax firm, announced a partnership with Nimesh Zaver ahead of the American Asian Hotel Owners Association Conference.

At the age of 22, Nimesh "Nick" Zaver built his first hotel. Now a brand owner with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Best Western, and Choice Hotels, Nick brings his expertise in commercial real estate to the National Tax Group team.

Nick Zaver was born and raised in London, England, and he immigrated to the United States with his family in 1981. After graduating from high school, Nimesh attended college-level courses in business and architecture at institutions including the University of Central Florida, the University of Arkansas at Monticello, and Louisiana Tech University. Before completing his college education, Nimesh opted to pursue a career in the hospitality industry with his parents

Nimesh served as AAHOA Gulf Regional Director for 6 years and he's an AAHOA Lifetime member. He's also a longstanding member of LPS (the Leuva Patidar Samaj). He serves as a Board member for the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau, Chamber Southwest, LTA Board member, a committee member of the Gulf Coast Gujarati Samaj, and served as Past President of the Southwest Louisiana Hotel & Lodging Association.

Nimesh and his wife, Dipti, have two children, Ishan and Nakita.

About National Tax Group

National Tax Group offers an array of tax solutions associated with 179D, 45L, Cost Segregation, Employee Retention Credit, and Research & Development. With a combined 20 years of experience helping clients navigate complex tax incentive programs, our engineers and tax experts have helped thousands of businesses maximize the full potential of their available tax credits.

