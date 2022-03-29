The President of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Michel Leblanc, to become Chair of the Canadian Global Cities Council

MONTRÉAL, March 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal welcomes the nomination of its President and CEO, Michel Leblanc, as Chair of the Canadian Global Cities Council (CGCC), an organization that brings together the presidents of the chambers of commerce of nine major Canadian cities. It also welcomes the nomination of Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, as CGCC Vice Chair. The Council took this opportunity to announce the launch of a joint project for the recovery of the downtown cores of major Canadian cities.

"While the economic and geopolitical context remains uncertain, we must encourage cooperation in Canadian business on a national scale," said Michel Leblanc, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "The next year will be decisive for the future of major Canadian cities, and we will work together to defend their interests. I am honoured to take the torch from Patrick Sullivan as Chair of the Canadian Global Cities Council. I would like to thank him for his exemplary leadership during this very difficult period of the pandemic."

"Canada's largest cities are driving the country's innovation and we are poised to lead through the pandemic," said Bridgitte Anderson, President and CEO of Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. "I look forward to working with counterparts from across the country as we aim to foster sustainable growth, increase our global competitiveness and improve the quality of life for all Canadians."

"While we are seeing a strong generalized recovery, the downtown centres of large Canadian cities continue to suffer the consequences of the pandemic," Michel Leblanc said. "This is why we are proposing a common approach to support these vital areas of the Canadian economy. With the "I love working downtown" initiative in Montréal, we showed that we can mobilize all actors around a major initiative to relaunch downtown centres. It's time for a similar movement to spread throughout the country, and we ask the federal government to invest further."

With a network of 8,000 members, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (hereinafter, "the Chamber") is active on two fronts: it is the voice of the city's business community and delivers specialized services to businesses and their employees. For 200 years, it has been acting on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

Founded in 2015, the Canadian Global Cities Council (CGCC) is a coalition of Presidents and CEOs of the nine largest urban regional Chambers of Commerce and Boards of Trade in Canada: Brampton, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg. Representing more than half of Canada's GDP and population, CGCC collaborates on international and domestic issues impacting our regions' competitiveness.

