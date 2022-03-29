Taylor Reach Group announces the addition of Senior Consultant Thomay Vlahos

Industry-leading Customer Experience (CX) and Contact Center consulting firm, The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. (TRG), is continuing its forward momentum and growth with the addition of new Senior Consultant, Thomay Vlahos.

TORONTO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry-leading Customer Experience (CX) and Contact Center consulting firm, The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. (TRG), is continuing its forward momentum and growth with the addition of new Senior Consultant, Thomay Vlahos.

Colin Taylor, CEO and Chief Chaos Officer of The Taylor Reach Group, Inc., this week announced the addition of Thomay Vlahos to the globally recognized consulting firm. "We're excited to have Thomay on board. Her breadth and depth of experience in delivering results over more than 20 years is an invaluable asset in helping our clients to achieve their goals."

Vlahos is a seasoned senior business leader with more than 20 years in contact center operations. She has a proven track record of building high performance customer centric teams that deliver an exceptional client experience while achieving financial and operational results. Thomay is an employee advocate that believes any business goal can be achieved by a group of committed people aligned on a purposeful mission and shared values and takes great pleasure in facilitating this.

Her background includes leadership, service & operational experiences across multiple financial industries. She has experience with mergers & acquisition integration, transformational change and talent development. She is a visionary contact center professional with experience in all levels of business strategies including planning, budgeting, development and execution. Over the course of her career, she built and optimized multiple contact centers to support growth and marked improvement in Service and Operations.

Prior to joining Taylor Reach, and in her most recent role, she led Product Enablement, Automation, Roadmaps, Governance and Change Management, Operating Model Design, Operational Excellence and the PMO.

Her areas of expertise include Project Management Leadership, Planning and Organization Strategic & Operational Improvement, Organizational Change Leadership & Adoption.

About The Taylor Reach Group, Inc.

A global Contact Center, Call Center, and Customer Experience consulting firm. Established in 2003, Taylor Reach is dedicated to assisting clients to solve customer experience, contact center, and customer service challenges. Service include Operational Assessments, Technology Acquisition, Training Development, Revenue Generation and anything related to optimizing the Contact Center. Taylor Reach is an independent advisory firm that serves client organizations across all verticals with anywhere from 5 to 10,000+ agents: SMB's, Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms.

Media Contact: For more information on The Taylor Reach Group, Inc. visit https://thetaylorreachgroup.com or phone Steve Baric at 1-866-334-3730 ext. 112

Media Contact

Steve Baric, The Taylor Reach Group, 8663343730, sbaric@thetaylorreachgroup.com

SOURCE The Taylor Reach Group