Blake Harbin Hosting Special Event Today Leading Into U.S. Congress Run

Blake Harbin will host an event tonight as he proceeds for his run on Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

MILTON, Ga., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heading into his run for U.S. Congress for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, nominee Blake Harbin is hosting a special event tonight, where he will speak about his forthcoming run.

The event will feature Brad Parscale, former campaign manager for President Donald J. Trump, as well as a host committee consisting of Dr. Britt and Copeland Boyd, Tom Pope III, and several others.

The event will take place today from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the Crooked Creek Community Clubhouse in Milton, GA.

Harbin announced his qualification for the ballot to represent the voters of Georgia's 6th Congressional District earlier this month, after submitting his registration forms outside the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. He's overcome a great deal to get to this point, but believes that with his approach towards the American dream, it can become a reality.

"I've built my life and my home in the 6th district. Raised by a single mother with hardly any resources, I know the importance of community and opportunity and what they can do to help us change our lives. It would be a tremendous honor to help Georgians in the 6th district," Harbin noted about his run.

"Our great country is under attack. It is headed in the wrong direction and we need to turn it around. Putting America First is not just a policy agenda, it is a mantra for us to do the right thing for our fellow Americans," Harbin continued. "Only in this country can a boy who grew up with literally nothing work hard to find success. You have to earn it but it is there if you want it. The values this country and this great state were built upon are today under assault, and we need a fighter and a doer in Congress to protect them."

"I know what adversity is and how it can shape our lives. In 2007, I lost the ability to walk after a tragic fall and had to start life all over. I've been knocked down before and know what it takes to get back up again and again. Determination and experience set me apart and I want to use the lessons I have learned to help our residents in the 6th district. I am an outsider. I am not connected to establishment politicians and I don't commute to our district. I live in it."

For more than 20 years Blake Harbin has built small businesses in financial management and home mortgages. He has created hundreds of jobs and helped others achieve their dreams saying, "This is the type of track record and experience we need to turn around our state and our country. I am asking the voters to support my candidacy and hire me to work for them. We can all realize the American dream. We all deserve a chance at it."

For more information please visit: https://blakeharbin.com/

Those interested in reserving a spot at tonight's event can do so by reaching out to Ryan Caudelle at ryan@blakeharbin.com.

CONTACT: Celinda Hawkins at: jerry.specialguests@gmail.com

