New research from Mercator Advisory Group explores increasingly sophisticated trends in commercial payments fraud and provides fraud prevention strategies.
BOSTON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group released a report covering fraud in commercial payments titled The Cost of Fraud: B2B Payments Experience 10% Increase During the Pandemic. The research explores the impact of fraud with particular emphasis on the B2B payments space. Through an analysis of internal and external fraud, one can gain a deeper understanding of the most common types of fraud schemes, what payment types are subject to the most payments fraud, and how the industry is fighting back. The report also explores the rise in business email compromise (BEC) fraud and new ways that fraudsters are targeting organizations.
"As fraudsters continue to adapt to ever-changing payment trends, organizations must be ready to defend their bottom lines," comments Ben Danner, Analyst, at Mercator Advisory Group, and the author of the research report. "Organizations can perform several technological and non-technological interventions to combat this rising problem."
Highlights of the research note include:
- Internal and external fraud trends
- Most common types of fraud schemes
- Fraud effects on B2B payment types
- BEC fraud trends and new forms of identity attacks
- An overview of technological and non-technological fraud mitigation strategies
- Fraud vendor overview
This document contains 19 pages and 8 exhibits.
Companies mentioned in this research note include: ACI Worldwide; Association for Certified Fraud Examiners, Association for Finance Professionals, BAE Systems, Bottomline Technologies, Choose Your Own Adventure, Cybersource, DataVisor, Featurespace, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FICO, FIS, Infosec, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, NICE Actimize, NACHA, National Cybersecurity Center, Pelican, Ravelin, SAS, SEON, Sift, Simility
Mercator Advisory Group, part of the Escalent family, is the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments and banking industries. We deliver pragmatic and timely research and advice designed to help our clients uncover the most lucrative opportunities to maximize revenue growth and contain costs. Our clients range from the world's largest payment issuers, acquirers, processors, merchants and associations to leading technology providers and investors. Mercator Advisory Group is also the publisher of the online payments and banking news and information portal PaymentsJournal.com.
