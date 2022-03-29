Technology Leader Alosant Launching Smartphone Apps for 30+ Communities and Real Estate Developers Across North America

Alosant, a PropTech company, is launching branded, native apps for communities and real estate developers in Texas, California, Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Canada and more. Developers include Toll Brothers, Lewis Group of Companies, Caldwell Companies and Oxland Group.

BOZEMAN, Mt., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real estate technology leader, Alosant, is partnering with developers, communities, property management companies, and other real estate entities across the U.S. and Canada to launch 30+ branded, lifestyle apps in the first half of 2022. Alosant already powers apps for more than 65 of the country's most innovative and fastest-growing communities, positively impacting the lives of nearly 200,000 residents.

Founded in 2017, Alosant has emerged as a national PropTech leader by creating a digital hub that serves an integral part of community residents' daily lives, connecting them with the place they live using the one device they cannot live without: their smartphone.

Primarily, communities and developers will be utilizing the Alosant ResX™ operating system to access and reserve recreational activities and events, process payments and take advantage of push notifications. Through its behavioral personalization technology, the app also tailors each user's home-feed content based on usage, preferences, interests, and profile type. For example, a resident who enjoys yoga will receive push notifications of upcoming classes, related programming and important class updates.

Some will be integrating the company's newest innovation, Alosant Azul™ Prospect Experience. This new software features unique interfaces for residents, guests and prospects, including access control that allows prospects to tour a community while simultaneously enabling developers to capture important data. Another feature of this newest technology is augmented reality, which displays homesites and amenities that are under construction or not yet mapped by Google/Apple.

"With a 90% resident adoption rate and a 100% client retention rate, we are committed to creating a superior resident experience while revolutionizing the home buying experience for developers and prospects," said April LaMon, CEO and Co-Founder of Alosant.

Built to ignite all other amenities, Alosant-powered apps will now support the following communities, developers and others:

Washington

Developed by Toll Brothers, Regency at Ten Trails is a 55+ plus community of 403 luxury single-story homes within the Ten Trails master-planned community in South King County. The 3.9-acre recreation center includes a 10,000 square-foot private clubhouse, luxury amenities and views of Mt. Rainier. The community's app will give prospects and home shoppers a sneak peek into the resident experience, utilize the event and newsletter features to keep residents abreast of community happenings and activate access connectors for a variety of amenities.

California

Bedford South Corona is a gated community with plans for approximately 1,620 homes. It is the first residential development of this scale to be introduced in Corona in more than 15 years. Bedford will offer a range of amenities to neighborhood homeowners including a recreational complex called Hudson House which will include pools, lounge areas and the "Bedford Bar." Plans also include retail and commercial businesses. The Bedford Life app will serve as an all-in-one resource for residents to reserve events and amenities, process payments, submit work orders and more. Push notifications will assist management in communicating relevant information.

Just south of San Diego, Côta Vera is the newest village in the 22,899-acre Otay Ranch, one of the country's largest master-planned communities. Developed by HomeFed Corporation, the new community will feature 2,716 homes, 2,112 apartments, and a 120,000 square-foot Urban Town Center. The app's prospect view will include builder information, construction updates and local favorites. It also will utilize augmented reality to bring the community's amenities to life. Residents will use the app as a comprehensive and convenient community resource. Côta Vera is managed by Powerstone Property Management, one of the largest property management firms based in California.

Founded in 1955, Lewis Group of Companies has developed more than 57,000 homes, 11,000 apartments and 19 million square feet of retail, office, and industrial space. The Preserve at Chino, a 1,155-acre community that will include more than 8,100 homes, will be the first of Lewis Group's 16 planned communities to be included in the branded app and will utilize the in-app reservation system developed exclusively by Alosant. The Preserve at Chino app will ensure residents can easily browse calendars, RSVP for events, receive updates and access amenities. The app will also include a public view with information about retail spaces, surrounding communities, careers and more.

Arizona

Rocking K is a master-planned community developed by Diamond Ventures located at the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. The first phase of build-out consists of 558 homes by Pulte Homes, Lennar and KB Home. The 5,000-acre community will utilize its branded lifestyle app as a comprehensive tool to engage with residents and prospects. From general app content like event and amenity information to up-to-the-minute push notifications on construction updates and available neighborhoods, the Live Rocking K app will be an invaluable resource.

Montana

The first traditional master-planned community of its kind in Bozeman, Blackwood Groves is a 119-acre residential and mixed-use community envisioned to be walkable and lifestyle-oriented. The Blackwood Groves app will serve as a tool for residents and the public to activate the neighborhood core, which will include restaurants, retail and commercial services, and entertainment and recreational activities. The property's neighborhoods will be interconnected by a series of parks, plazas, natural open spaces and biking/hiking trails. Augmented reality integrations will bring the dynamic community's amenities to life.

Colorado

Awarded Community of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders, Painted Prairie in Denver-Metro offers all the benefits of an urban lifestyle with the ease of a suburban environment. Located in the City of Aurora, Painted Prairie's layout is set to cultivate community and will include a 55-acre Town Center. Painted Prairie prospects will use the app to learn more about the community and virtually search through model homes while residents will engage with the community through events and amenities.

Texas

Founded in 1990, Caldwell Communities is a fully integrated real estate services and development firm. The branded Caldwell app will feature six communities throughout Texas, each with its own unique events and amenities. Communities include TowneLake at Cypress, Copper Bend at Cypress, Willowcreek Ranch at Tomball, Mission Ranch at College Station, Chambers Creek at Willis, and Highlands at Porter. The app will also grant access to LiveWell, a multi-community virtual resource dedicated to providing enrichment through Caldwell-wide lifestyle programming such as yoga and cooking classes. Non-residents can use the Guest View to reserve various co-workspace solutions. Prospects can log in to the app to discover what living in the community will feel like.

Located 30 miles north of Dallas and just three miles north of Downtown McKinney, Painted Tree is planned as three distinct districts. Developed by Oxland Group, the community will utilize Alosant Azul™ augmented reality technology to create immersive experiences along trails, highlight art installations and help prospects navigate the various districts. The trailside community will be home to approximately 3,000 homesites at build-out.

Sendera Ranch, conveniently located in the city of Fort Worth is a master-planned community offering new homes, exceptional amenities and easy access to local attractions. The Home on the Ranch app will be a comprehensive resource for residents offering access to budget information, HOA documents and board minutes. Through access control technology, the app will also allow residents to easily unlock pool gates and clubhouse doors with their smartphone.

Pennsylvania

Southern Market, a historic landmark in Lancaster, began an exciting new chapter in early 2022 as a revitalized public space featuring a food hall with a central bar and coffee shop, coworking desks and offices, meeting spaces, retail, and community rooms. Willow Valley Communities, one of the region's largest employers, community developers, and operators, is overseeing the market's operations. Southern Market was one of the first to take advantage of the Alosant-powered app's new access control technology including the ability to unlock doors with a shake of a smartphone.

Florida

Breeze Community Management is a unique resident experience company that provides management services for homeowners associations and community development districts. Residents of Southshore Bay, a brand-new gated community in Hillsborough County developed by Metro Development Group, will be the first to enjoy the convenience of using the Breeze Home app to book events and amenities and stay updated on HOA information. Alosant Azul will capture key prospect data and then be seamlessly integrated within a Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) to consolidate the full prospect journey.

Canada

Alosant's first Canadian client, Christenson Group of Companies, will focus its branded lifestyle app on three versatile senior housing locations in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer. Whether ordering dinner, signing up for a wine tasting or reserving space for a special event, residents can enjoy all the benefits of the app with ease. Loved ones will also be able to assist residents by utilizing the User Role function in the app.

Each branded app will be available to download via the App Store or Google Play. To learn more, visit Alosant.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Alosant

Bozeman, Mont.-based Alosant develops and powers purpose-built software solutions that connect people and places, specifically the key constituents within a residential community, including developers, home builders, residents, home shoppers, property managers, homeowner associations, local businesses, service providers and more. Offering "Everything in One Place," Alosant's branded native apps are designed and configured to best suit each community's unique needs. Alosant apps are now implemented in over 65 of the country's most innovative and fastest-growing communities, including master-planned, single-family, multi-family, mixed-use, age-restricted, and member club. Alosant was founded in 2017 by real estate tech entrepreneurs April LaMon and Michael Swanson.

