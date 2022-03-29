Tambourine has been named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, has earned the 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program. Premier Partner status is awarded to the top 3% of partners.
"Achieving Premier Partner status is truly an accomplishment and distinguishes your company as a top performer to clients and the industry," said Davang Shah Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing.
The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success.
Premier Partner benefits include:
- Product betas - Access to reports about upcoming product betas to leverage product information and help drive client growth.
- Advanced Google Ads support - Access 24-hour advanced ads support to help you quickly and efficiently resolve issues.
- Executive experiences - Invite-only industry events, such as roundtable discussions with Google leaders, sessions with other Premier Partners, and opportunities to hear from industry thought leaders.
- Promotional offers allow you to give your new clients' advertising budgets a boost with Google Ads credits.
"Being a Google Premier Partner is incredibly valuable to Tambourine and all of our hotel partners. It's a great honor to be named a Google Premier Partner again," said Christina Davis, Vice President, Media & Analytics.
About Tambourine:
Tambourine continues to shake up the hospitality industry with custom integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations world-wide. The company's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to their core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.
Media Contact:
Thomas McDermott
954-975-2220
tom@tambourine.com
www.tambourine.com
SOURCE Tambourine
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.