Embedded Vision Summit® Announces Conference Program for Edge AI and Computer Vision Innovators, May 16-19 in Santa Clara, California

The premier event for product creators incorporating computer vision and edge AI in products and applications returns—in person!
SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance, a 118-company worldwide industry partnership, today announced the program for the 2022 Embedded Vision Summit, May 16-19 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California.
The premier conference and tradeshow for practical, deployable computer vision and edge AI, the Summit focuses on empowering product creators to bring perceptual intelligence to products. This year's Summit will attract more than 1,000 innovators and feature 90+ expert speakers and 60+ exhibitors across four days of presentations, exhibits and deep-dive sessions. Registration is now open.
Highlights of this year's program include:
- Keynote speaker Prof. Ryad Benosman of University of Pittsburgh and the CMU Robotics Institute will speak on "Event-based Neuromorphic Perception and Computation: The Future of Sensing and AI"
- General session speakers include:
- Zach Shelby, co-founder and CEO of Edge Impulse, speaking on "How Do We Enable Edge ML Everywhere? Data, Reliability, and Silicon Flexibility"
- Ziad Asghar, Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm, speaking on "Powering the Connected Intelligent Edge and the Future of On-Device AI"
- 90+ sessions across four tracks—Fundamentals, Technical Insights, Business Insights, and Enabling Technologies
- 60+ exhibitors including Premier Sponsors Edge Impulse and Qualcomm, Platinum Sponsors FlexLogix and Intel, and Gold Sponsors Arm, Arrow, Avnet, BDTi, City of Oulu, Cadence, Hailo, Lattice, Luxonis, Network Optics, Nota, Perceive, STMicroelectronics, Synaptics and AMD Xilinx
- Deep Dive Sessions — offering opportunities to explore cutting-edge topics in depth — presented by Edge Impulse, Qualcomm, Intel, and Synopsys
"We are delighted to return to being in-person for the Embedded Vision Summit after two years of online Summits," said Jeff Bier, founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. "Innovation in visual and edge AI continues at an astonishing pace, so it's more important than ever to be able to see, in one place, the myriad of practical applications, use cases and building block technologies. Attendees with diverse technical and business backgrounds tell us this is the one event where they get a complete picture and can rapidly sort out the hype from what's working. A whopping 98% of attendees would recommend attending to a colleague."
Registration is now open at https://embeddedvisionsummit.com.
The Embedded Vision Summit is operated by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies to accelerate the adoption of edge AI and vision in products. More at https://edge-ai-vision.com.
