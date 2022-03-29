Canopy Partners To Host 7th Annual Radiology AI & IT Summit

The Premier Educational and Networking Event for Radiology IT Decision Makers.

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canopy Partners, a nationally recognized radiology IT consulting firm, will host its seventh annual Radiology AI & IT Summit from May 25-27, at The Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary, North Carolina. The theme for the 2022 Summit is Convergence - Advancing Patient Care and ROI with New Imaging Technologies. Radiology and Imaging executives from across the country are invited to this one-of-a-kind industry event.

The Radiology AI & IT Summit is designed exclusively for executive decision-makers from health systems, radiology practices and imaging centers. This event is an unprecedented opportunity to learn about cutting edge technologies and to network with your colleagues.

Worth Saunders, President of Canopy Partners, stated that "The Canopy Partners Radiology Summit is a strategic conference for executives who want insights, practical ideas and applications to move their organizations forward." Mr. Saunders added that "The goal has been to raise the bar while maintaining an intimate, boutique environment filled with networking and learning opportunities."

This year's Summit features 15 high impact educational sessions on emerging imaging trends. Participants will learn how to develop an effective AI strategy and how to fully leverage technology to position their organizations for future growth and success. Keynotes include:

Dr. Jared Saul (Neuroradiologist and Healthcare Lead for Amazon Web Services) - Is the future of radiology in the cloud?

Dr. Nina Kottler (Associate Chief Medical Officer at Radiology Partners) – Clinical value & economic benefits of AI

Plus, a live panel discussion and eight imaging innovation workshops sponsored by industry leading organizations such as: Aidoc, Canopy Partners, Intelerad, Imagine Software, openDoctor, Rad AI, and more

Three key objectives for this year's conference include:

Learn how AI is being used in live clinical production in over 500 health system nationwide to improve patient care.

Strategies for reducing your radiology IT cost by 20% or more.

Learn how health systems and radiology practices can partner on AI & IT initiatives.

In past years, the Canopy Summit has received an overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 98 out of 100 from attendees. Here's what a few participants had to say:

"I have found attending these Summits on practical topics and applications gives you much to take back to your campus or organization. That is the huge benefit for me." – Steve Shanaberger, Executive Director of Imaging, Cone Health

"Being on the hospital side of things, it's very interesting to come to a conference like this and see engaged physicians leading talks. That has been invigorating." – Bill Algee, Director of Imaging Services, Columbus Regional Hospital

"Absolutely awesome event and educational for radiology practices' strategic planning and continued success with infrastructure/tools for more efficiency, etc." - Cindy Keese, Administrator - High Plains Radiology

"The conference was very well done, the attendee list was broad enough to gain perspectives yet not overwhelmingly large, and the venue was fantastic." - Guhan Raghu, Chief Information Officer, Solis Mammography

To learn more about this event, please visit http://www.canopy-partners.com

About Canopy Partners

Canopy Partners is a national technology company that specializes in radiology IT, AI and management consulting services. The company is focused on elevating the role of medical imaging in the healthcare value chain. Canopy creates flexible, customer-driven business solutions that improve its client's productivity, profitability, and patient care. http://www.canopy-partners.com

