Executive Team and Board of Directors reaffirm commitment to deliver strategy and continue compliance transformation journey

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson ERIC Executive Team and Board of Directors reaffirm commitment to deliver Ericsson strategy and continue compliance transformation journey.
At Ericsson's 2022 Annual General Meeting, it was recorded that shareholders representing at least one tenth of all of the shares in the Company voted against discharge from liability of the Board of Directors and the President for the financial year 2021 while also electing Board members in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposals, which including re-election of all prior Board members.
Speaking after the general meeting, Ericsson's Chief Executive Officer, Börje Ekholm said: "I understand the concerns raised by our shareholders and these are important matters. I want to state my commitment to continuing to lead Ericsson in the transformation of our company and its culture, executing on global 5G technology leadership, and strengthening our ethics and compliance performance to ensure lasting change."
Ronnie Leten, Chair of Ericsson's Board of Directors added: "Börje and the Executive Team have the full support of the Board. We have made good progress but there is much still to do. Conducting business responsibly and with integrity is essential to driving real and positive change. During five years at the helm, Börje has led the focus on ethics and compliance and executed the performance turnaround of Ericsson. He has made the company a leader in 5G globally and established a course for growing in wireless enterprise."
"Ericsson's Board is committed in its support for the continued transformation journey both in the business, and ethics and compliance performance."
NOTES TO EDITORS:
FOLLOW US:
Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.
Subscribe to the Ericsson Blog here.
https://www.twitter.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson
MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com
(+46 10 719 00 00)
About Ericsson
Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/executive-team-and-board-of-directors-reaffirm-commitment-to-deliver-strategy-and-continue-complianc,c3535237
The following files are available for download:
Executive Team and Board of Directors reaffirm commitment to deliver strategy and continue compliance transformation journey
SOURCE Ericsson
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.